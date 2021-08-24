Untold: Caitlyn Jenner, streaming on Netflix starting today

Untold: Caitlyn Jenner is Netflix’s new documentary about her past as an athlete and the inner process of discovering her true identity.

In the seventies, William Bruce Jenner had set himself a single goal: to become the most complete athlete on the world scene. After failing at the 1972 Olympics, the second chance would come in 1976 Montreal. Here, the gold medal in the decathlon became a reality. Throughout this very long period, however, something inside William was progressively changing. New discoveries, new awareness, in search of his true identity.

Untold: Caitlyn Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner in a picture

The success, the covers and the celebrations for his Olympic triumph will slow down this inner process, which will be postponed for other years. Until, one day, William will remain a distant memory of the past, finally letting Caitlyn Jenner emerge, transgender and free woman. Through a series of period films, including the narration of the Canadian Olympic days and some moments of the Jenner family, this documentary traces the life of Caitlyn addressing every aspect, including the relationship with her children, without neglecting anything of her path of acceptance and transformation, at the end of which she truly felt – for the first time – the person she always imagined herself to be.

