Untold: Manti Te’o, his girlfriend who did not exist and where they are today

Manti Te’o is the protagonist of Untold: The Girlfriend That Didn’t Exist, one of the most disturbing documentaries on Netflix, which reveals how a life can end up in ruins because of a lie.

The Netflix documentary tells how Manti Te’ooriginally from Hawaii, became one of the most promising football players, getting on the radar of top colleges and becoming a trophy candidate Heismann.

Te’o was not only a great player, he also had a very inspiring story. The athlete’s grandmother and girlfriend had died almost at the same time, Te’o dedicated his season to them and that story went around the world, placing the athlete in the public eye and making him Hawaii’s favorite son, but all that changed when it was revealed that a very important part of that story was a hoax.

Untoldthe Netflix documentary, explains what really happened, and how Manti went from being a “golden boy” that all the teams wanted, to a reject and a mockery, and all because of a hoax.

What happened to Manti Te’o?

content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

It all started in 2009, when Manti Te’o he was one of the most promising players at the University of Notre Dame.

Te’o met a woman on the internet named Lennay Kekua, with whom he quickly struck up a friendship, and later she became his partner. Lennay and Manti they talked and wrote to each other every day, becoming closer and closer, but they had never seen each other in person.

In 2012, Manti received a call in which an alleged relative of Lennay told him that she had been in a car accident and was in a coma. Manti asked for the phone to be placed next to her so she could talk to her, and in her documentary she mentions that she could hear the sound of heavy breathing, which was supposedly from Lennay, who was fighting for her life.