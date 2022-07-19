Untrained autopsy assistants endanger forensic reports

Like every summer the Forensic Pathology Service of the Institute of Legal Medicine of Cádiz You run into a big problem: the staff who arrive to cover the vacations of the autopsy assistants have no training or experienceprovoking in some cases complaints from relatives upon receiving the bodies, from funeral companies, and even the loss of essential samples for legal proceedings in cases as serious as homicides, traffic accidents or sexual assaults.

The sending of unqualified personnel by the Andalusian Employment Service (SAE) it becomes dangerous both for the auxiliaries themselves and for the forensic that they must be in charge of carrying them out together with people who do not have the minimum knowledge to handle such a specific instrument. To give an example, there have been cases of assistants who on their first day they have pricked themselves with a needle while taking samples from a corpse carrying the AIDS virus. On another occasion, an untrained substitute assistant stabbed a coroner with a scalpel during an autopsy by failing to control the handling of the instruments, causing the coroner to even have to take antiretrovirals for a year.









The Institute of Legal Medicine of Cádiz has four autopsy assistants for the entire province. Three of them in Cádiz and another in Algeciras. In most cases, the Forensic Pathology Service is located in the capital of the province, but taking into account the special conditions of the Campo de Gibraltar, it was decided to equip it with this unit. The problem is more pressing in Algeciras, since nobody covers the vacations of the assistant.

Keep in mind that a poorly performed autopsy can lead to the loss of basic and essential information for subsequent claims for legal purposes. This is why UGT calls for a specific job bank to be created for these auxiliaries, where they access with a degree, training and proven experience, since the urgency of joining the position they are going to perform prevents them from getting hold of the keys to the job in the weeks in which they are going to carry it out. Unexplained situations occur, such as a technician with a degree in forensic practices not finding a job and another obtaining the position with an academic background that does not go beyond a school graduate.

Joaquín Torres, president of the UGT Public Services section, commented yesterday to this newspaper that there are people who when they arrive at their new job “they run away when they see that they have to open a corpse, take samples of the organs, sew it up again and prepare it to give it to the relatives”. “There are people –he continues– who think that the position offered to them as an autopsy assistant is almost just paperwork, and it is not like that. From UGT we denounce that there is a lack of vacation coverage with personnel who have forensic training. Not everyone is good for this job. Not even a medical student if he has not studied the subject, which is given in the sixth year,” he indicated.

On one occasion, an assistant even cut a coroner with a scalpel, who had to take medication.

UGT denounces that for years they have found that the candidates to cover the vacations of the autopsy assistants selected by the SAE “do not respond to the requirements demanded in the call, which are very clear: qualification and the express acceptance, by the new worker, of the tasks they are going to face. “We have had cases in which the Public Administration Service has given the data of two people and when we contact them by telephone They have warned that they have no experience or knowledge in the field of autopsies and do not know anything about instruments or techniques, not to mention occupational hazards.

Joaquín Torres remembers that an autopsy is not just another procedure that can be postponed sine day. “An autopsy must be done within 24 hours, the samples must be taken at the right time and the corpse must be delivered to its relatives as soon as possible.” For this reason, UGT insists on the need “to create a job bank where there are qualified and qualified forensic assistants who can work with total safety and training from the moment of their incorporation. Because the samples of each organ: lung, liver, heart, brain…, must be preserved with their corresponding liquids”.

The autopsies in Algeciras are carried out in the hospital itself, while in Cádiz an agreement has been reached to carry them out in rooms equipped for this purpose in the Servisa Funeral Home. “As much as there are those who think that autopsy assistants are the lowest link in the chain, the truth is that their work is essential, and malpractice can jeopardize valuable reports and essential for the judicial system, as well as for the relatives of the deceased when, for example, filing a claim of any kind, whether due to an accident or simple food poisoning, as has happened to us on occasion ”.