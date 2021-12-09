Unused holiday vouchers: in the event that it was not possible to recover the sums due toinsolvency or of failure of the tour operator or carrier, from 7 December it is possible to request the reimbursement, a compensation of equal value, foreseen byarticle 88 bis of the Italian Care Decree. There expiration is set at 12 o’clock on December 31, 2021.

After the first indications provided by Ministry of Tourism with the Decree published in the Official Gazette on November 15, 2021, the instructions on how to proceed to request the amounts related to unused travel, stays and packages.

Details are contained in thepublic notice of December 6, 2021.

Ministry of Tourism – Notice prot. 2874 of 6 December 2021 FUND FOR THE COMPENSATION OF CONSUMER HOLDERS OF VOUCHERS ISSUED IN ACCORDANCE WITH ARTICLE 88-BIS OF THE DECREE-LAW 17 MARCH 2020, N. 18, CONVERTED WITH AMENDMENTS BY THE LAW 24 APRIL 2020, N. 27

Unused holiday vouchers, deadline 31 December for the refund request: instructions

All who are in possession of unused and non-refunded holiday vouchers due to the insolvency or bankruptcy of the tour operator and the carrier they may request theindemnity provided for by article 88 bis of Legislative Decree no. 18 of March 17, 2020.

Who could not take advantage of trips, stays and tourist packages from 7 December can present refund application through the platform for access to the measures of the Ministry of Tourism.

The available funds amount to one million euros. The would-be beneficiaries require same amounts foreseen by the vouchers, but in case of insufficient resources compared to the submitted instances the value will decrease proportionally.

The amounts will be paid out within 120 days of expiration for the presentation of applications, set for December 31, 2021 at 12 noon.

Unused holiday vouchers, deadline 31 December: how to apply for a refund

To fill in the refund application through the platform of the Ministry of Tourism it is necessary to log in using one of the two credentials provided:

SPID, Digital Identity;

CNS, National Service Card.

I am there are two types of vouchers for which it is possible to request theindemnity:

not used within the expiry date and not refunded due to the insolvency or bankruptcy of the tour operator or carrier;

not yet expired, if the tour operator or issuing carrier is declared bankrupt or insolvent by 31 December 2021.

Interested parties must self-certify the following data:

surname and first name or company name;

tax code and, if applicable, VAT number;

residence or registered office;

not to be in a state of liquidation or bankruptcy and not to have submitted an application for composition (only for economic operators);

failure to use or refund the voucher.

The request must also indicate thedeed by which bankruptcy is declared o the insolvency of the tour operator or carrier is ascertained.

At the application to obtain compensation for unused travels, stays and tourist packages Finally, the following documents must be attached:

holiday vouchers issued by tour operators or carriers and documentation of the payment from which it originates;

refund request forwarded to tour operators or carriers declared bankrupt or insolvent.

At the end of the compilation it will be possible to download the list from digitally sign (in CAdES format), always upload and transmit through the counter.

Available to interested parties to submit the application by the deadline of December 31, 2021 the Ministry of Tourism has also activated a assistance channel, accessible for the entire period in which the door is open through the contacts below.