Unusual. A festival bringing together tattoos and cinema organized at Gaumont du Grand-Quevilly

Saturday June 11 and Sunday June 12, 2022, the “Tattoo makes its cinema” festival will bring together around twenty tattoo artists from all over France and a selection of ten films at the Gaumont du Grand-Quevilly.

Mikki Bold has joined in particular with the director of Gaumont du Grand-Quevilly to offer this first edition of the festival – Photo PN

A festival bringing together tattooing and the 7th art, you had to think about it. The Rouen tattoo artist Mikki Bold, from the Obscurum Ink salon, and the director of Gaumont in Grand-Quevilly, Arnaud Delalondre, imagined this meeting scheduled for June 11 and 12, 2022. “Arnaud, who was a client and since then a friend, offered me to come and tattoo in the cinema to create an event. But rather than organizing a simple convention, I offered to set up a festival around cinema and tattoos., explains Mikki Bold. Thus was born the association Le Tatouage fait son cinéma, with the two friends who joined forces with a videographer.

Access to the twenty tattoo artists, installed in the hall of Gaumont, will remain free. “There will be five Normans, but also Niko Nerdo who comes from the east of France, Rorschart from Nancy, Peko Peko from Nantes, Cowboy from Grenoble or Sable maloeil from Belgium. Some take reservations only, others will receive customers on a first-come, first-served basis. » It is therefore better to contact them in advance to find out what is going on and to find out their prices.

The session at 8 €

As for the films, the session is at the single price of 8 €. “Each film has a link with the tattoo. He may have contributed to democratizing it or the tattoo may be part of the plot. There is something for all tastes and all eras, with L’Ami du chasseur from 1954, two New Zealand films, Le tatoué with Louis de Funès and Jean Gabin, a Disney film with Vaiana…”

But also XXX with Vin Diesel, in handsome muscular tattooed. “There were internal discussions on the choice to offer this film but its release in 2002 comes at a time when the general public was starting to get tattoos. The film helped popularize the tattoo, especially among teenagers. And there is a tattooed woman. Which was rare at the time. It showed that a woman with tattoos looked like something. » A quick presentation, lasting a few minutes, before the start of the session will be offered to the spectators.

If successful, the organizers could offer a second edition.

Practical information. Reservation and information on http://letatouagefaitsoncinema.com/

