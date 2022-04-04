Unusual! Bayern scored, but played with 12 players and can lose the game against Freiburg
Freiburg, Germany.
An error in the substitutions caused Bayern Munich to play with twelve footballers for a few seconds in the match against Freiburg, from the Bundesliga, which ended with a victory for the defending champion (1-4).
In the 86th minute and for twenty seconds, Bayern played with one more player than allowed. The situation was as follows: coach Julian Nagelsmann decided that Niklas Süle and Marcel Sabitzer should come onto the pitch and Kingsley Coman and Corentin Tolisso should be substituted.
However, one of them, Coman, did not leave the field of play and twelve players coincided on the field.
Referee Christian Dingert, at the request of the VAR, stopped the match, which was interrupted for several minutes. The situation was resolved, but the mistake had already been made. For a few seconds Bayern had played with one more man.
The regulations warn that the error can have consequences and Bayern, who won the match 1-4, can suffer an administrative defeat and lose 2-0. If Freiburg resorts, the Bavarian team will lose the match.
Bayern coach Nagelsmann said the mistake was made by the fourth official and what he indicated on the electronic sign.
With six games to go until the end of the championship, Bayern leads the standings with 66 points, Borussia Dortmund remains second with 57 and Bayer Leverkusen remains in third place after the 2-1 victory against Hertha Berlin (17th).
After a goalless first half, Leon Goretzka (58), Serge Gnabry (73), Kingsley Coman (82) and Marcel Sabitzer (90+6), scored the goals of the win, although Freiburg managed to tie the game thanks to Nils Petersen (1-1, 63).
The lofty result does not reflect the difficulties that Bayern went through to beat the Freiburg defense, which came into this match with the second fewest goals.