Unusual! Bayern scored, but played with 12 players and can lose the game against Freiburg

Freiburg, Germany.

An error in the substitutions caused Bayern Munich to play with twelve footballers for a few seconds in the match against Freiburg, from the Bundesliga, which ended with a victory for the defending champion (1-4). In the 86th minute and for twenty seconds, Bayern played with one more player than allowed. The situation was as follows: coach Julian Nagelsmann decided that Niklas Süle and Marcel Sabitzer should come onto the pitch and Kingsley Coman and Corentin Tolisso should be substituted. However, one of them, Coman, did not leave the field of play and twelve players coincided on the field.

Referee Christian Dingert, at the request of the VAR, stopped the match, which was interrupted for several minutes. The situation was resolved, but the mistake had already been made. For a few seconds Bayern had played with one more man. The regulations warn that the error can have consequences and Bayern, who won the match 1-4, can suffer an administrative defeat and lose 2-0. If Freiburg resorts, the Bavarian team will lose the match. Bayern coach Nagelsmann said the mistake was made by the fourth official and what he indicated on the electronic sign.