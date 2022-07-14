Unusual. Bischoffsheim on the buttocks of the star Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian, star of social networks, went shopping on Tuesday July 5 in a luxury boutique of the Balenciaga brand in Paris. With an outfit that makes people talk, just the way she likes them. This time: a one-piece swimsuit worn over tights, featuring a photo of a fictitious boy band on the front that Balenciaga has used in the past. “I don’t know if it makes me particularly happy, but it’s funny” Not enough to raise an eyebrow in Alsace. Except when we discover what is written on the part covering her buttocks, undoubtedly the best known in the world: we see there what looks like the dates of an incongruous European tour, passing through London as well as through small towns in almost all of France (Ciel, Dourdan, Auray, Avelin, Bischoffsheim etc.).

It was Lucas Ruch, a journalist from Bischoffsheim, who told us about this funny story and put us on the trail of its origin. “I recognize the communes. They are those of the team that worked at Balenciaga around 2018, recalls Barbara Lozet-Lehmann, who left (along with a good part of the team at the time) the company to lead the ready-to-wear today. – wear to Courrèges. A book had come out and we had all written down our town of origin, to testify to the variety of horizons. Nobody spoke the same language, it was funny”. She imagines that this “print” came out recently, she doesn’t know how, to end up on Kim Kardashian’s buttocks. “I don’t know if it makes me particularly happy, but it’s funny. »

In Bischoffsheim until he was 17 At the time, everyone had also entered their date of birth, but if the concept of date has been retained, those retained no longer correspond to the birthdays of former collaborators, notes Barbara Lozet-Lehmann. The daughter of Marie-Josée and Paul Lehmann, who left Bischoffsheim at the age of 17 to start studying fashion design, has been a Parisian since the year 2000. She regularly returns to her town, which is now world famous.

