Unusual brain tumor recorded in Puerto Rican patient

He had a Karnofsky score of 90. Neurological examination revealed an alert and oriented patient with proptosis in the left eye. Photo: Provided by the authors of the case.

Puerto Rican doctors revealed the unusual case of an aggressive cancer tumor that spread to the sphenoid sinus, asymmetric air-filled cavities found in the sphenoid bone of the skull.

It was a 50-year-old patient who had undergone initial surgery 13 months ago, due to experiencing hemiparesis -decreased motor strength or partial paralysis affecting one arm and one leg on the same side of the body- mild right and right facial weakness mild.

Brain MRI showed a large contrast-enhanced lesion centered in the left temporal lobe, with possible extension of the mass through the greater wing of the left sphenoid into the left sphenoid sinus.

Maxillofacial computed tomography showed dehiscence of the posterior wall of the left sphenoid sinus. The patient received radiation therapy plus continuous daily temozolomide, followed by 10 monthly cycles of adjuvant temozolomide therapy.

Brain MRI performed 6 months after radiotherapy showed no signs of disease recurrence.

Thirteen months after the first operation, he started reporting headaches. It was then that another brain MRI showed a large extra-axial mass centered on the left aspect of the sphenoid bone with extension into the left ethmoid, sphenoid, and maxillary sinuses.

The anterior pole of the left superior temporal lobe and the left mesial temporal lobe showed small areas of enhancement suggestive of recurrent intracranial disease. Histopathological analysis confirmed the diagnosis of glioblastoma.

Glioblastoma is an aggressive and malignant brain tumor, and extracranial spread of the tumor is rare. It can extend through a slit or it can herniate through the dura mater due to increased intracranial pressure for a long time. Tumor cells can infiltrate and destroy the dura mater.

All these mechanisms can lead to an invasion of the base of the skull with infiltration of bones, neighboring soft tissues, paranasal sinuses, orbit and infratemporal fossa, concludes the case.

Access your publication here.