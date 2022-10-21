Unusual: Camila Cabello thinks she observed a UFO

Unusual : Camila Cabello thinks she saw a UFO

The singer said she captured on video, while hiking, what she believes to be an unidentified flying object.

Strange moment for Camila Cabello during a recent tour of South America. On a day off, she went hiking in the mountains with her parents. It was while she was filming her mom and dad that something appeared in the sky.

“I’m not one of those people who wants at all costs to believe that they saw something when there was nothing. I’m more of a natural skeptic. I’m already fascinated enough by what’s going on here on Earth,” the Cuban-American singer immediately warned. set of Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show” on Thursday. The video in question was then released. We actually see a black object crossing the sky above its parents at high speed.

“The aliens trusted me”

It was when she ran through the slow motion footage that she realized she had captured something unusual. “I really think we may well have recorded footage of a UFO. It didn’t look like a bird. It’s not a bug of the phone because you can clearly see this object passing in the sky. The extraterrestrials trusted me so that I could capture this moment, ”assured the 25-year-old star.

And to add in a joking tone: “If the aliens trust me enough to have shown themselves in front of me, I do not want to give them the impression that I am exploiting them by showing you the video on this show”. In any case, the sequence raised questions on the set. Including from Jimmy Fallon who called the video “very cool” and “very exciting”.

Freeze frame of the UFO allegedly filmed by Camila Cabello. DR

( fec )