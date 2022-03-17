Unusual cases of COVID-19 in children

WASHINGTON (AP) — Brooklynn Chiles, 8, looks restless in bed as she waits for a nurse at Nationwide Children’s Hospital. The white paper under her makes noise as she moves and looks around her. This is the third time she has contracted the coronavirus and no one knows why that is.
Deep down, Brooklynn is lucky. Each time his test came back positive, she had no obvious symptoms. But her father, Rodney, was infected in September, when she was also infected, and died of the virus. Her mother, Danielle Mitchell, worries that the girl will get infected again and she fears that she will get seriously ill even though she is vaccinated.