Unusual event in Arauquita: man “resurrected” when they were lifting his body





Residents of a rural area of ​​Arauquita (in the department of Arauca), alarmed, notified the authorities of the discovery of an apparent body in a ditch on the side of a highway, and did the same to a funeral home for the respective removal of the body. But, at the moment they were carrying out the diligence, the unexpected happened.

By Bogota Alert

The man was lying on the side of the road, not moving. The curious noticed that he had no vital signs, his clothes were impregnated with mud, for which they decided to report what they believed was a new murder, in a region where it is common to find corpses in desolate places of people who are victims of hired assassins.

In this case, when they tried to lift the body that was lying in the brush, it suddenly moved and caused panic to those who were witnessing the removal of the supposed corpse.

In the midst of the confusion, they realized that the man was alive and in a high degree of intoxication, which plunged him into a deep sleep to the point that he seemed dead.

