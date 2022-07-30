Unusual fight between priests of the Ukrainian and Russian churches during the funeral of a soldier

Unusual. A priest of the Russian Orthodox Church attacked another priest of the Ukrainian Orthodox congregation with a cross at a funeral last week, as reported today by the local press.

Anatoliy Dudko, the Ukrainian priest, was giving a sermon from an atrium during the funeral of Oleksandr Zinivy, a Ukrainian soldier who was killed by the Russian army, when accused the supporters of Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, current head of the Russian Orthodox Church, to help the occupiers who stormed their country on February 24 under orders from President Vladimir Putin.

Dudko’s words drew the ire of Mykhailo Vasylyuk, a Russian Orthodox Church priest from the Vinnitsa region who was present at the funeral service. The man approached the atrium and he began beating his counterpart with a wooden cross.

The moment was captured in a video that went viral on social media.

Unusual fight between priests of the Ukrainian church

During the homily, Dudko allegedly said that Putin unleashed the war in Ukraine in part to protect believers in the Russian Orthodox Church.

The fight was broken up by members of the army, who pushed Vasylyuk aside. The funeral service then continued.

Local activist Serhiy Timkov, who detailed the altercation on Facebook, said that Dudko suffered minor injuries as a result.

“In my opinion, [el incidente] it crosses all the possible and impossible limits of arrogance”, wrote the activist. “Based on the above, I further ask the police authorities to ensure order in any meeting where there is a conflict.”

the ukrainian middle vinbazar He reported that the Vinnytsia police were notified of the incident and that the authorities have opened a criminal investigation into the matter.