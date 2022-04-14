Unusual. He thought he had a “love and freedom” tattoo in Chinese, he was wrong
This is the obsession of many tattooed people: to learn that their tattoo has failed or contains an error. This is what happened to Sylvain tattooed for twelve years with Chinese ideograms, at the level of the left hip, which he thought meant “love and freedom”, said The Parisian
in a video.
“I have a tattoo that doesn’t mean what I thought at all. It’s terrible,” he admits in the video.
He had found the translation on the Internet
But he was never 100% sure that he had chosen well. “I was 17-18 when I did it. I had asked the tattoo artist for these two ideograms, but he gave them to me without checking. Afterwards, I always had doubts about the translation,” he admits.
In mid-March, the DuoLingo application launched a communication operation on social networks to verify the translation of tattoos. “My wife said to me: are you sure that the tattoo you have really means what you wanted? We then sent a photo to Duolingo and when we received the response, we were on our ass, ”he jokes on 20 Minutes.
Because against all odds, he had written on the hip “I love pooh”, to understand “I like poop”. But Duolingo didn’t stop at simple translation and offered Sylvain the opportunity to correct his tattoo at the Abraxas salon in Paris. “My wife didn’t find my tattoo very pretty, so this is an opportunity to cover it up,” laughs the 30-something when going under the needle.
A montage and new ideograms to cover his tattoo
And the result is quite successful! The two ideograms were covered by a drawing of a triangular mountain, where he lives and works.
All’s well that ends well for Sylvain, whose wife should appreciate the correction a little more. But don’t panic, this kind of mistake can happen to anyone. The proof, the singers Ariana Grande and Rihanna also have tattoos with translation errors. The interpreter of Thank you next
wrote on the palm of her hand “little charcoal grill” in Japanese instead of “7 rings”, from the name of her album, while the creator of the Fenty brand got a tattoo of a “Rebelle fleur” in French in the neck.
The name has been changed