Unusual. He thought he had a “love and freedom” tattoo in Chinese, he was wrong

This is the obsession of many tattooed people: to learn that their tattoo has failed or contains an error. This is what happened to Sylvain tattooed for twelve years with Chinese ideograms, at the level of the left hip, which he thought meant “love and freedom”, said The Parisian

in a video.

“I have a tattoo that doesn’t mean what I thought at all. It’s terrible,” he admits in the video.

He had found the translation on the Internet

But he was never 100% sure that he had chosen well. “I was 17-18 when I did it. I had asked the tattoo artist for these two ideograms, but he gave them to me without checking. Afterwards, I always had doubts about the translation,” he admits.