Unusual Jenni Rivera reappears now that her family fights for her inheritance

in the last hours Jenni Rivera has caused quite a stir his Instagram account was reactivated and deleted all previous posts; currently we can see two posts that seem to indicate a return of the Diva de la Banda in 2022which has confused his fans.

And it is that many of her fans have begun to question, in a relaxed tone or seriously, if it is possible that Jenni Rivera is really alive and plans to reappear to give a concert or something, others think that it is impossible for the singer of “I do not forget” is still alive, but they have still taken the matter with grace.

What is certain is that this unusual activity on Jenni Rivera’s Instagram is taking place now that his family fights for his inheritancesomething that has been sustained for several months since the youngest son of the so-called “Mariposa de Barrio”, Johnny López, requested an audit of his mother’s companies, which were managed by his aunt Rosy Rivera.

And although at first it was said that the accounts had come out in order, Chiquis Rivera came out to deny that version by pointing out that her aunt Rosy Rivera’s husband, Abel Flores, stole 80 thousand dollars from one of the companies in Jenni Rivera’s emporium; Although later her aunt returned that money, the diva’s children decided to take control of the companies.

Now Jacquie Rivera assumed the position of executive director of her mother’s emporium, Jenni Rivera, and Chiquis Rivera’s statements caused a great controversy within the Rivera family because now the brothers are fighting with their uncles, except with Lupillo Rivera who supports to his nephews.

This is because at the time Rosie Rivera and Juan Rivera pointed out that if Jenni Rivera’s companies were left to their children, they would end the legacy of the regional Mexican music singer, so Lupillo Rivera pointed out that his nephews have the right to do that because their mother worked for them and not for anyone else.

The return of the diva of the band

After all this fighting and family drama, Jenni Rivera’s children announced that they intend to revive their mother’s legacy and that they are planning many surprises to enhance the name of the diva of the band, so we do not doubt that the publications made on her Instagram have to do with this plan.

Let’s remember that the first publication only has 2022 on a dark background and the caption includes two butterflies referring to Jenni Rivera’s nickname of “neighborhood butterfly” which is also the name of a series made in honor of the singer of “It turns out”, though it could be a tribute for the tenth anniversary of his death.

The second post is the one that has caused the most commotion because we can see Jenni Rivera in a black and white photograph where it seems that she will have a presentation shortly, so there was no one who joked about the matter when asking if she would give a concert from the afterlife through a ouija board.

