Unusual | Joe Biden posts his best tweet as president thanks to BTS

A rare collision between two of social media’s most powerful forces – American politics and K-pop group BTS – resulted in President Joe Biden posting his most important tweet as president this week, after hosting the group at the White House to speak out on the rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans, though this tweet still lags far behind the most popular posts from its two immediate predecessors on Twitter.

Main facts

Joe Biden posted a tweet late Tuesday night featuring a video of his encounter with BTS. This tweet quickly became the most popular tweet he posted during his presidency.

The tweet drew more than 400,000 retweets on Saturday afternoon, as well as more than 976,000 likes, making it the fifth most popular tweet of the past week, according to data compiled by social media tracking firm NewsWhip. .

Four of the week’s top ten tweets came from official BTS accounts, confirming the group’s dominance as they promote their upcoming album.

The video of Joe Biden’s conversation with BTS has been viewed over 6 million times.

It was great to meet with you this week at the White House, @bts_bighit. The rise in anti-Asian hate crimes requires all of us to stand up, speak out, and give hate no safe harbor. Thanks for all you’re doing. It matters. pic.twitter.com/R1YpKnO9zA — President Biden (@POTUS) June 4, 2022

Surprising fact

Joe Biden’s tweet, with just over 1.3 million interactions, pales in comparison to the major tweets posted by former President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama during their tenure. Donald Trump’s most prominent tweet – the October 2, 2020 announcement of a positive Covid test – garnered more than 2.2 million interactions, while a tweet from Barack Obama thanking his supporters shortly before to leave office exceeded 2.3 million interactions.

important quote

“People care a lot about what you say,” Joe Biden said when meeting BTS. “It’s not just about your great talent, it’s also about the message you communicate. It is important “.

The context

Joe Biden’s White House has hosted several high-profile pop stars to promote various causes, such as Selena Gomez last week to raise awareness of mental health resources and Olivia Rodrigo last year to encourage Covid vaccinations at home. young people. But BTS’s visit drew a lot more attention than the others, largely due to the group’s huge online fanbase, known as BTS Army, which is very loyal to them. More than 300,000 people watched the press conference live from the White House on Tuesday, where members of the group spoke briefly about the fight against hatred towards Asians.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has slammed Joe Biden’s decision to host BTS, making him the latest target of the BTS Army’s wrath against those they believe lack respect to the group. Tucker Carlson’s Twitter mentions have been inundated in recent days with angry — and often abusive — messages from BTS fans.

K-pop fans and TikTokers have been widely accused of sabotaging Donald Trump’s first rally after he took a break from big events at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. The groups reportedly scooped up reservations for his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, but failed to show up – leaving thousands of seats empty – in a political protest against Donald Trump’s criticism of Black Lives Matter protests .

What to watch out for

BTS’s upcoming anthology album, proofwill be released on June 10.

Article translated from Forbes US – Author: Nicholas Reimann

