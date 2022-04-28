Unusual surprise at trial: why does Amber Heard copy Johnny Depp’s looks at every hearing?

The trial for defamation that faces these days to Johnny Depp with his ex-wife Amber Heard in the courts of Virginia, United States, each day he gives substantial material for the gossip press. Lurid details of the relationship, terrible cross accusations and even the subtle gestures of the protagonists are the talk of those who love the details of the B side of Hollywood and its stars.

In that sense, now one more detail of the judicial process that drew attention of those who rigorously follow this scandalous legal duel between two people who once loved each other. It is that users noticed the very disturbing fact that Heard copies Depp’s clothing and look in an almost traced way. That’s how it is. If the actor wears certain clothes one day of the process, the next she wears exactly that same outfit.

In social networks they highlighted the similarities in clothing between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard Twitter / @fourty35

This strange action of the actress, which has practically become a habit in the successive days of the process, generated all kinds of theories and speculations among network users who follow the trial. But in all cases the conjectures suggest that the accused of defamation uses the trick of copying the costumes to somehow psychologically impact her ex-husband.

The Twitter user Isabel It was one of the many that exposed this particular situation of the outfit between the exes in dispute. “One of the things that is most freaking of the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is that she literally replicates his looks the next day”, he wrote in his message, to which, to illustrate what he was saying, he added a series of photos in which, indeed, it was seen that Heard copied Depp’s look.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, same look, different day of hearing in the defamation trial Getty Images/AP

In the images, which are split in two, both are seen in similar colors and outfits. And in one of the photos, even though the clothing itself is not identical, what the actress copied exactly was a kind of bee that she had Depp printed on the tie. A detail that shows how far the level of observation of heard when it comes to her ex-husband, who at this point in the judgment is he who sits on the stand.

To find out the reasons that would lead Heard to imitate the looks of her ex-husband, THE NATION consulted the psychology graduate Veronica Posterarowho warned from the beginning that the attitude of the actress “has many readings”.

Amber Heard didn’t just copy Johnny Depp’s look; in this case, she cloned the bee that was stamped on the actor’s tie Twitter / @fourty35

First, the specialist mentioned the Austrian psychologist, later based in England, Melanie Klein, specializing in the treatment of children, who coined the term “identification with the aggressor”. And he pointed out that this concept defines “a very archaic and complex defense mechanism used unconsciously by those who have been victims of a violent or traumatic event.” In cases of abuse, rape, or a violent act, the victim “feels devastating anguish” and blends in with the person who harmed her “to protect yourself psychologically, so as not to feel pain, not physical, but mental”.

“This mechanism of ID It is a way of internalizing the aggressive characteristics of the perpetrator in an attempt to control him -continues the psychologist-. That is, the victim identifies with a person she fears, which in this case would be Amber Heard with Johnny Depp”.

According to those who noticed this Heard strategy of dressing as her ex Johnny Depp has to do with a way to manipulate him psychologically Twitter / @Fourty35

Anyway, Posteraro he is aware that this is a possible interpretation, and says that “it must be taken with a grain of salt”, before going to a second possibility. A) Yes, the attitude of the actress to clone the clothes of her ex It can also be interpreted as “a way of identifying with each other, to show that they are family, or that they have the same values,” according to the specialist, who gives as an example of this reading what different urban tribes do, especially adolescents. , who are identified by their way of dressing and by their outfits, such as the ‘darks’.

Another reading by degree in psychology graduated from the UBA It has to do with a handling by the actress towards her accuser. “The third issue is that it seems to be a bit deliberate manipulation on her part. Because looking at what Depp is wearing and wearing the same thing the next day is something perverse. There is a manipulation there. To what end? I don’t know, you’d have to get into her head a bit. Perhaps so that he can empathize with her, which I highly doubt will happen, “he explained. Postponed.

It should be said that the interpretation that supports the manipulation by the actress was one of the most repeated among social network users, who spoke, among other things, of a “psychological tactic to subdue him”.

Posteraro then makes a racconto of the alternatives of the trial, to see understand the attitudes of each of those involved. “There is a former relationship. They were married and divorced and she accuses him of beating him and he in turn sued her for defamation. But Depp he lost other lawsuits too, in fact he has lost a contract with Disney so you have to take his behavior with a grain of salt.”

“Lastly, it was discovered that she lied regarding the use of makeup that she used to hide the bruises that he left when he hit her, and the makeup company that she used at the time she was victimin quotes, from Johnny Depp it was not for sale. So if you lied then, Amber, what’s stopping you from lying now?”, added the psychologist.

“The point is that this is quite intriguing. very intriguing and it has many prospects”, he concluded. Posteraro.

The hearings in the trial for defamation between Depp and Heard They are Mondays and Thursdays. To see if the strategy of the actress of dressing like her ex-wife is still valid, we will have to pay attention to the clothes with which she will appear next Thursday in Virginia court.