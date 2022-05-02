Unusual. Taylor Swift fan names ‘twisted-clawed’ species of centipede after her

After a dozen Grammys and more than thirty other awards in the United States and the United Kingdom, singer Taylor Swift has received a new, unexpected distinction: a new species of centipede has been baptized in his honor.

A species from Appalachia

the DailyMail reports that researchers at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, better known as Virginia Tech, have named one of 17 new species discovered in their latest study Nannaria swiftae.

This is a species observed in the Appalachians, a mountain range extending over the northeastern United States.