Unusual. Taylor Swift fan names ‘twisted-clawed’ species of centipede after her
After a dozen Grammys and more than thirty other awards in the United States and the United Kingdom, singer Taylor Swift has received a new, unexpected distinction: a new species of centipede has been baptized in his honor.
A species from Appalachia
the DailyMail reports that researchers at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, better known as Virginia Tech, have named one of 17 new species discovered in their latest study Nannaria swiftae.
This is a species observed in the Appalachians, a mountain range extending over the northeastern United States.
Researchers believe that these centipedes, whose males have small twisted claws on their front legs, play a key role in their ecosystem as decomposers. Living on the forest floor, they feed on decaying leaves and other plant matter, releasing valuable nutrients.
“My way of thanking her”
If the researchers have chosen to associate the name of Taylor Swift with this myriapod, it is for them a way of thanking her for her music. The study’s lead author, Derek Hennen, said the pop star, formerly a country star’s songs helped him through the ups and downs of college.
Proof that for him, this is a real tribute, he baptized one of the other species of centipedes discovered during the study, Nannaria marianaein honor of his wife.