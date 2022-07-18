UNUSUAL The city of Bellegarde is displayed on Kim Kardashian’s posterior

The international star Kim Kardashian offered on a silver platter or rather on her posterior, a nice publicity stunt for the city of Bellegarde.

At the very beginning of this month of July, Kim Kardashian offered herself a trip to the French capital and her outfit signed by the brand Balenciaga of which she has been the muse since the beginning of the year, has not gone unnoticed. A habit certainly for the American star. But perhaps unwittingly, it has highlighted cities in France, including Bellegarde. The name of the Gard commune was inscribed on its posterior, preceded by the date February 12.

The British media The Independent revealed in an article that this was not a tour of the (fictitious) group The SpeedHunter whose photo was displayed on the front of the swimsuit worn as a bodysuit by Kim Kardashian. But a tribute paid to the staff of the brand by referring to dates and places of birth. Or at least cities where some of the employees are from. Had to think about it, nice publicity stunt.