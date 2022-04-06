Unusual video shows the alleged corpse of the late rapper Goonew in a nightclub

CAs if it were a special guest, the apparently real body of the recently deceased rapper Gooneyappeared standing, dressed and fastened to a column on the main stage of the commercial premises Bliss Night Club of Washington DC, as echoed TMZ.

These images surpassed the reality or tradition that is maintained when someone dies and quickly went viral. Given the strong interaction due to the events that occurred this weekend, the owners of the place appeared to clarify what happened.

“A local funeral home contacted Bliss, to rent our place for the celebration back to Goonew’s house. Bliss was never told what would happen. We sincerely apologize to all those who may be upset or offended. Please remain with the prayers of Goonew’s family and friends at this difficult time. Respectfully, Bliss DC,” read a statement posted on Instagram by the club.

Apparently the rapper’s friends and fans GooneyThey will pay homage to the deceased, for his career as an artist, however, no one imagined that his memory would be so real.

In fact, some users commented that the images could also be of a character made with wax, although what the organizers of this farewell actually did has not been revealed.

The Forest Creek, Maryland-born rapper I died on March 18, 2022due to a shooting that took place in Prince George’s County in Washington DC and where currently those responsible for the death of the artist creator of singles such as “Real Steppers” or “Moesha” have not been caught.

During that night, the police of that town informed through social networks about what happened.

“Once on scene, an adult male was located suffering from a gunshot wound,” the department wrote. “The victim was taken to a hospital for life-threatening injuries to her. At approx. 7:30 pm, the victim was pronounced dead,” they added.