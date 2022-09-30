Unusual way Drew Barrymore eats pizza

Drew Barrymore surprised, and not for the better, his followers with the way he eats pizza – Credits: @TikTok / @drewbarry

It is true that tastes are tastes and that in gastronomic matters everything is allowed, but it is almost impossible to remain indifferent when observing the way in which the American actress drew Barrymore eat your pizza slices. Or rather, it deconstructs them. is that the protagonist of Charlie’s Angels He uploaded a video to the networks in which he shows how he likes to eat the traditional product of Italian origin and his unique custom went viral and sparked controversy among users.

Barrymore shared on TikTok for his almost seven million followers a recording in which he is about to eat one of those characteristic extra-large American pizzas. But what she draws attention to in the video is not simply that she eats that product, but the peculiar way in which she does it.

With a sympathetic attitude, the actress who captivated the public from a young age ETtake a portion of Pizza and, without the slightest remorse, he removes all the ingredients from above -cheese, sauce, olives- and puts them on a plate. Later, the star Hollywood discard pizza dough on one side.

“I’m sure people will say: ‘how dare you do this to a pizza?‘, and I understand it. I feel very guilty about that, ”explains the actress in the video. Next, the artist places another series of foods on the same plate and says: “I only take the top part of the pizza and a little saladwhich basically has the same ingredients as pizza, and then I make a pizza salad”.

“Pizza salad”, she repeats later, with a smile, which makes those who share the room with her, who do not appear on camera, laugh. After mixing a little the ingredients that she added to the plate with those of the pizza, Barrymore he takes the first morsel of his creation to his mouth and says: “It’s really crispy and delicious” to later add: “This is how the satisfaction of eating a pizza feels even for those intolerant to gluten.”

Drew Barrymore was satisfied and happy with her invention, which she called “pizza salad” – Credits: @TikTok / @drew

Then the actress Like it was the first time he repeats, with his mouth full and apparent satisfaction: “pizza salad”, but seconds later he appears taking a bite of a slice of pizza, to end the short video.

At the end of his video, Drew Barrymore ate pizza the traditional way – Credits: @TikTok / @drew

The image of the singular way in which Barrymore Eat Your Pizza went viral immediately, being viewed by more than three million people, receiving a flood of critical comments or disgust with its nondescript recipe. “No, no, no”, one of her followers simply published in the comments; “Life is too short, love. Eat the pizza.” another wrote; “I can’t look at it. It hurts me,” commented a third.

Among all the comments he received, it was difficult to find any that endorsed his actions regarding his way of consuming pizza. However, most of them expressed the unconditional love they felt for the actress and that they were, by virtue of that devotion, able to forgive her for everything she did, including the fact of committing, as one user wrote, a true “crime against pizza”.

