Unusual. Why the name of a town in Saône-et-Loire was displayed on Kim Kardashian’s buttocks
But what was the name of the village of “Ciel”, north of the Saône-et-Loire, on the buttocks of the famous Kim Kardashian? The question stirred social networks on Wednesday July 6, when the international star showed up at the Balenciaga fashion show, with a strange list of dates and villages on her black leotard.
In addition to the town located 30 kilometers from Beaune, other French villages were listed: Angers (Maine-et-Loire), Auray (Morbihan), Dourdan (Essonne), Le Bas Chenully (Deux-Sèvres), Bellegarde (Gard ), Fontenay-en-Vexin (Eure), Avelin (North), Bischoffsheim (Bas-Rhin), or Île-Rousse (Haute-Corse).
France was not the only one to appear on the famous buttocks, since the names of British, Finnish, German, Spanish, Austrian, Swedish, Belgian and Australian villages also appeared there.
Fake tour and anniversary date
While many fans saw it as an announcement of a future tour, it was really just the imaginary tour, of an equally imaginary band called “Speedhunters” whose picture was drawn in the front of the leotard.
As for the choice of dates and villages, it would be a nod to the birthdays and birthplaces of the Balenciaga team, according to the British media. The Independent.
The town of 940 inhabitants will therefore not see Kim Kardashian pass, but she will have had the right to a hell of a publicity stunt!