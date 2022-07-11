Unusual. Why the name of a town in Saône-et-Loire was displayed on Kim Kardashian’s buttocks

But what was the name of the village of “Ciel”, north of the Saône-et-Loire, on the buttocks of the famous Kim Kardashian? The question stirred social networks on Wednesday July 6, when the international star showed up at the Balenciaga fashion show, with a strange list of dates and villages on her black leotard.

In addition to the town located 30 kilometers from Beaune, other French villages were listed: Angers (Maine-et-Loire), Auray (Morbihan), Dourdan (Essonne), Le Bas Chenully (Deux-Sèvres), Bellegarde (Gard ), Fontenay-en-Vexin (Eure), Avelin (North), Bischoffsheim (Bas-Rhin), or Île-Rousse (Haute-Corse).

France was not the only one to appear on the famous buttocks, since the names of British, Finnish, German, Spanish, Austrian, Swedish, Belgian and Australian villages also appeared there.