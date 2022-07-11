Entertainment

Unusual. Why the name of a town in Saône-et-Loire was displayed on Kim Kardashian’s buttocks

Photo of James James50 mins ago
0 28 1 minute read

But what was the name of the village of “Ciel”, north of the Saône-et-Loire, on the buttocks of the famous Kim Kardashian? The question stirred social networks on Wednesday July 6, when the international star showed up at the Balenciaga fashion show, with a strange list of dates and villages on her black leotard.

In addition to the town located 30 kilometers from Beaune, other French villages were listed: Angers (Maine-et-Loire), Auray (Morbihan), Dourdan (Essonne), Le Bas Chenully (Deux-Sèvres), Bellegarde (Gard ), Fontenay-en-Vexin (Eure), Avelin (North), Bischoffsheim (Bas-Rhin), or Île-Rousse (Haute-Corse).

France was not the only one to appear on the famous buttocks, since the names of British, Finnish, German, Spanish, Austrian, Swedish, Belgian and Australian villages also appeared there.

Fake tour and anniversary date

While many fans saw it as an announcement of a future tour, it was really just the imaginary tour, of an equally imaginary band called “Speedhunters” whose picture was drawn in the front of the leotard.

As for the choice of dates and villages, it would be a nod to the birthdays and birthplaces of the Balenciaga team, according to the British media. The Independent.

The town of 940 inhabitants will therefore not see Kim Kardashian pass, but she will have had the right to a hell of a publicity stunt!

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James50 mins ago
0 28 1 minute read

Related Articles

Comic-Con: Dugeons & Dragons will be present with activities at the convention

5 mins ago

Selena Gomez’s series on Star Plus has been renewed for a new season

16 mins ago

Series to marathon today available on Disney + Spain

27 mins ago

Samuel L. Jackson is the most profitable actor in Hollywood

38 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button