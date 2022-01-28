Unvaccinated 31-year-old heart transplant denied, eliminated from the list of possible recipients

A case that will cause debate because the dilemma is dramatically ethical but at the same time practical. A candidate for a heart transplant was removed from the list because it refuses the Covid vaccine. This is the first case of this type made known in the US since the beginning of the pandemic. The United States they have exceeded 850 thousand victims and like other countries they are facing the wave of infections triggered by the varinate Omicron. The tug-of-war is underway at Boston’s prestigious Brigham Women hospital, where a seriously ill 31-year-old has been removed from the list of possible recipients because he does not intend to receive immunization against Sars Cov-2 and the hospital.

The case is fueling controversy and was disclosed by the patient’s father who told CBS about it. The hospital is simply following the necessary procedures for transplants: “Like many other transplant programs in the United States, the Brigham Hospital System it requires specific behaviors on the part of potential recipients, including undergoing various vaccinations that also include that for covid, ”explains a statement from the facility. “It is these procedures that contribute to increasing the chances of success of the intervention and the survival of the patient”.

“But it’s against my son’s principles to get vaccinated, and now, for that reason, it was yesnear death over the hospital’s decision to remove him from the list of candidates for transplantation“, Said the man’s father, reiterating that he will not give up. Arthur Caplan, director of bioethics at New York University intervened in the controversy, underlining that “since after each transplant the patient’s immune system practically freezes, so even a simple cold could kill the recipient and given the shortage of organs it is necessary that interventions are made on who who is most likely to survive. So in the case of vaccinated patients versus those who are not “.

