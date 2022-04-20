Unvaccinated and suspended teachers, a few hours before the last hearing in the court of Massa

MASSA – Unvaccinated and suspended teachers. An appointment as decisive as it is delicate, at the court of Massa, tomorrow at 10, on which not only the fate of the Apuan teachers could depend, two of which represented by the lawyer Augusto Sinagra, lawyer and professor of European Union law at the La Sapienza University of Rome, but the fate of many other workers in the same conditions as the Apuan professors and which could also produce a domino effect on other courtrooms.

Especially in the event that the labor judge Augusto Lama, during the trial, decides to raise the question of constitutionality regarding the substantial collection of decrees issued on the subject of vaccines and suspension from work in the absence of a Green pass. Tomorrow, Wednesday, there will be the last hearing and then the sentence. Until now, the other hearings have always been accompanied, outside the court, by sit-ins and demonstrations of solidarity by the movements aligned against the use of the Green pass, considered a discriminatory tool.

A process that took place quietly in the columns of national newspapers, but in reality full of twists and turns. Starting with the two consultants-experts invited to testify by Judge Lama: Silvio Brusaferro, president of the Istituto Superiore della Sanità and Matteo Bassetti, director of infectious diseases at San Martino in Genoa. Both did not show up except through two delegates. Instead, the consultant asked by the lawyer Sinagra, the endocrinologist Giovanni Frajese as well as a professor at the University of Rome, who is also involved in the national media, in the dissemination of scientific studies conducted abroad that would highlight strong criticalities of vaccines, appeared in person before the judge. anti-covid. Not only that: the lawyer Sinagra, on the occasion of the previous hearings, had requested and obtained from the judge the acquisition of the 8-page Pfizer report on the adverse effects caused by vaccines.

Tomorrow, the parties’ final argued conclusions. The lawyer Sinagra, understandably, does not comment. Mouths sewn. One word too many could upset the balance of the proceedings. Cause that, as stated by one of the suspended teachers in the interviews released in the past months, Serena Tusini, has to do with the constitutional right to work. The only comment we can get from the lawyer Sinagra on the judge is: “he seems to me to be a serious and open person.”