Unvaccinated, infected mother and child die within two days

CAVARZERE (VENICE) – Two other deaths, not vaccinated, for Covid, in Cavarzere. After Adriano Garbo, 72 years old, no vax declared, died about a month ago, recently in the space of two days, the same fate befell, on Saturday, a Giulia Brazzo, 80, and on Monday to her son, Andrea Quagliato, of 58. But the tragedy could have been even greater, because Romina, Andrea’s younger sister, who belonged, with her over 80-year-old father, to the same family unit as her deceased mother and brother, had also fallen ill with Covid. Fortunately, the girl recovered without too many complications, but this was not the case for her relatives who both had to be hospitalized in hospital to Chioggia, a few days apart from each other.

MORE INFORMATION





Both, moreover, thanks to the care of the doctors, had become negativized, but the consequences of the disease were felt, adding, in the case of the elderly, to the pathologies from which she had suffered for some time and, in the case of the son, who has faced a hospitalization lasted a month and a half, causing him to have pneumonia that led to the passage from the infectious disease ward to the critical area, despite the fact that the virus had, at least apparently, gone aside. Giulia Brazzo had not wanted to adhere to the repeated invitations to vaccination that the ULSS, as part of the procedures adopted to protect fragile people (and she was so for both age and pathologies) had addressed her with priority over other categories of people. It remains to be seen if she may have been influenced by someone in the decision or if it was her choice. The two, he an agricultural worker, she a domestic worker, however, would not have particular acquaintances, outside the classic ones of the country, so it is difficult (and, by now, it matters little) to understand where they may have initially contracted the virus. What impresses the inhabitants of the country, however, is that the tragedy is linked to a choice that is perhaps not well thought out.

THE PREVIOUS

A different case, in some respects, from that of Garbo who, even in his political militancy, made no secret of his no vax convictions. Meanwhile, Giulia and Andrea’s family members seem closed in their grief: they don’t show up much and have not published funeral announcements. Those who know them say that they want to celebrate the funeral in a strictly private form, also as a form of precaution with respect to possible infections.