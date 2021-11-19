unvaccinated lockdown and hold

The fourth wave of covid infections crosses Europe and today

it scares the countries, which are now running for cover by launching new rules, measures and restrictions for those not vaccinated against the coronavirus. From Germany to Greece, passing through Austria and Slovakia, there are now more and more states that have decided to limit hospitalizations and infections as much as possible, starting from those who have not yet received any dose, using specifically designed lockdowns or extending the use of the Green pass.

GERMANY

Germany yesterday launched new rules for unvaccinated by introducing anti-covid restrictions to counter the fourth wave of infections. The new rules, which will have to be translated into law, provide for a series of restrictions that will be triggered on the basis of the incidence of hospitalizations. “The situation is very serious, it is time to act,” Merkel said.

With 3 hospitalizations per 100 thousand inhabitants, only people vaccinated and cured of covid will have access to bars, restaurants, places of leisure, culture and sport. The 2G rule does not apply under 18 and can be relaxed if the incidence falls below three for five consecutive days. With six hospitalizations for every hundred thousand inhabitants, the 2G plus is triggered, that is, in addition to the vaccine or recovery, a negative test is also required. Even stricter restrictions can be imposed with nine hospitalizations per 100,000 inhabitants. Already two lands in the east of the country – Thuringia and Saxony – have a double-digit incidence and Bavaria is at the limit, with 8.65.

In addition, people who work in different sectors, including hospitals and retirement homes, will have to get vaccinated against Covid-19. The vaccine requirement will depend on how much contact there is between the worker and the people most at risk, explained Hendrik Wuest, head of the conference of Land Premier. Wuest stressed that there will be an offensive to facilitate vaccinations for all citizens and allow everyone to receive a third dose starting five months after the second.

Mobile vaccination teams will be organized, working together with vaccination centers, hospitals, private doctors and businesses to facilitate immunization. It is also believed that vaccination from 5 years of age will be authorized in the coming weeks. Finally, economic aid was decided for the sectors most affected by the restrictive measures.

The summit’s decisions will now have to be translated into law, both at the federal and local levels. yesterday the Bundestag, the lower house of parliament, approved a different legislative package which provides, among other things, access to workplaces and public transport on the basis of ‘3G’ (vaccinated, healed and tested), but excludes closure of schools and shops. These measures, which must now be approved by the upper house, the Bundesrat, are supported by social democrats, greens and liberals who are negotiating the formation of the new government.

AUSTRIA

Not only unvaccinated, the two Austrian regions most affected by the new wave of coronavirus infections – Salzburg and Upper Austria – will in fact impose a lockdown for the entire population starting from Monday. “We had no other alternative,” said the premier of the Salzburg regional government, Wilfried Haslauer, adding that he hoped to be able to lift the restrictions in time for Christmas.

A lockdown for those who are not vaccinated has already been in force throughout Austria since Monday. Any additional measures will be decided today at a meeting between the federal government and regional governments. In the two regions subject to general lockdown, only supermarkets and pharmacies will remain open. School lessons will take place remotely. You can only leave the house to go to work, for urgent or medical reasons, and for physical exercise outdoors. “We have to offer perspective, this is our chance to reopen at Christmas,” Haslauer said, asking everyone to get vaccinated.

A record number of 15,145 infections was recorded yesterday in Austria. Nationally, the seven-day incidence has risen to 989 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. In the Salzburg region, the incidence is now at 1700 while in Upper Austria it has exceeded 1600 cases out of 100 thousand. The two most affected regions have the lowest vaccination rates compared to the rest of the country.

GREECE

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke last night on television announcing new restrictions for those who have not been vaccinated against covid 19 and urging the entire population to get immunized: “Get vaccinated, vaccinated and vaccinated,” he said. As of Monday, therefore, unvaccinated adults will no longer be able to enter indoor public places, such as cinemas, theaters, museums and gyms. Until now, this category was only excluded from indoor restaurants.

In addition, the Green pass for those over 60 will only be valid for seven months, after which it will be necessary to have done the third dose to have it renewed. Those who are not vaccinated will have to show a negative swab to go to mass. Finally, private doctors will be ordered to support public health.

Mitsotakis intervened as the country faces a new wave of infections. Yesterday there were 7,317 new cases and 63 deaths. 556 people intubated. “We cry avoidable deaths because we have a lower percentage of vaccinated people than other European countries,” said the Greek prime minister.

SLOVAKIA

Slovakia will also impose severe restrictions on people who are still without the Covid vaccine. Prime Minister Eduard Heger announced yesterday, as the country comes to terms with the fourth wave of infections and hospitalizations that is putting a strain on the health system. “It’s a lockdown for the unvaccinated,” Heger clarified in a press conference broadcast live on television.

Slovakia is one of the European countries with the lowest vaccination rate, estimated at 45%. Under the new rules, only people who have been vaccinated or who have had Covid in the past six months will be able to enter restaurants, shopping malls, shops that sell non-essential goods, play sports or attend public events. The measures, which will enter into force on Monday and are scheduled for three weeks, are reminiscent of those adopted in neighboring Austria.

Slovakia, reports the Guardian, has announced record data in recent days regarding infections and health authorities have raised the alarm on the few intensive care beds still available for coronavirus patients.