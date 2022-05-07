Unvaccinated mortality 8 times higher than with booster
The latest news in real time on Covid in Italy and in the world updates today, Saturday 7 May 2022. In yesterday’s bulletin 43,947 cases and 125 deaths, positive rate stable at 14.5%. The intensive care employment rate drops to 3.7% (-0.1%) and that in medical areas nationwide drops to 14.5%, according to the latest ISS weekly monitoring. Extended report: “Covid reinfections rise to 5%, almost 400 thousand since August”. New vaccine hypothesis against all variants in September. Rasi (formerly Ema): “Omicron 4 and 5 real danger, we risk difficult autumn”.
In the world 516,781,079 infections and 6,249,649 deaths, which however according to the WHO could be three times more. Switch to Eurocamera the extension of the Green Pass for one year-
Turn on notifications to receive updates on
What do we know about the new Covid vaccine against all variants
As the coronavirus is constantly mutating, scientists are working on a Covid vaccine against all variants and other related pathogens. Where are we.
Covid in South Tyrol, 330 new positives and no deaths in the last 24 hours
No deaths from Covid in High Adige, where the laboratories of the health company, in the last 24 hours, carried out 522 molecular pcr swabs and recorded 24 new positive cases. In addition, 306 antigen tests were found to be positive. There are 47 Covid patients hospitalized in normal hospital wards, 23 hospitalized in private facilities, while in intensive care there are no hospitalized people.
Covid in the Marche region, 1,347 new cases in 24 hours
In 24 hours, 1,347 cases of Coronavirus positivity were detected in Marche: the incidence dropped from 654.79 to 640.21. On the last day, according to the Region, 4,494 swabs were performed, of which 3,903 in the diagnosis path (34.5% positive) and 591 in the diagnosis path. In the provincial distribution of cases in first place for number of positivity is Ancona (371), followed by Macerata (271), Pesaro Urbino (268), Ascoli Piceno (232), Fermo (151); 54 positives from outside the region.
Minister Speranza: “Different phase but Covid has not magically disappeared”
“It’s over state of emergency, we are in a different phase, but woe to think that the pandemic has magically disappeared. The numbers of cases are significant, the circulation of the virus is still high. “The Minister of Health said. Roberto Hopeto Sky TG24. “So what are the two essential tools? The masks as I have said several times, they are a fundamental tool to be used with individual responsibility – he explained – and then there are vaccines. If we have turned the page it was thanks to the vaccines, to the two doses made and indeed we must insist on this, on the third doses. Still many people have to do it and I invite them to do it; and then I also invite the categories already identified to do the fourth dose “.
In India, there may have been nearly 5 million deaths from the Coronavirus
Covid vaccine against variants, Ema: “Possible ok by September”
According to the head of the vaccines task force of the European Medicines Agency Marco Cavaleri “it is no mystery that those further ahead at the moment are the mRna vaccines”, he said during a press conference, stressing that “most likely by September it will be the first anti-Covid vaccine adapted to variants approved at EU level “.
ISS: “Covid reinfections rise to 5%, almost 400 thousand since August”
In the last week “the percentage of reinfections Covid out of the total number of cases reported it is equal to 5%, an increase compared to 4.5% of the previous week “. This is what emerges from the extended report of the Higher Institute of Health. From 24 August 2021 to 4 May 2022, 397,084 cases were reported of reinfection (3.3% of the total reported cases) with an increased risk due to the spread of Omicron. Women, healthcare workers and the 12 to 49 year old age group are confirmed as the most exposed, as those who had their first diagnosis for over 210 days, in unvaccinated or vaccinated with at least one dose over 120 days.
According to the ISS, the mortality in unvaccinated people is 8 times higher than with boosters
“The age-standardized death rate for the population aged 5 years or older, in the period 11 March-10 April 2022, for the unvaccinated (36 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants) is approximately 4 times higher than for the vaccinated. with a complete cycle of less than 120 days (9 deaths per 100,000) and approximately 8 times higher than vaccinated with additional dose / booster (5 deaths per 100,000) “. This is highlighted by the latest extended report of the Higher Institute of Health (Iss) on Covid-19 in Italy.
Crisanti: “We are moving towards 50/60 thousand deaths a year”
Herd immunity “is achieved when mortality And contagions they fluctuate, but remain substantially stable over time. This means that the reproduction rate of the Rt virus is equal to 1 or around 1. In reality it would have been reached even before vaccines but with an even higher cost in terms of deaths. Herd immunity does not mean that the virus no longer circulates, this is pure fantasy. “He says this in an interview with Daily fact the microbiologist Andrew Chrysants. These vaccines do not prevent infection “and this paradoxically is good: a vaccine that protects against infection but only lasts six months would be much worse.” Compared to the numbers of Covid victims “we have 50/60 thousand deaths a year from an infectious disease, that is to say at the levels of the early nineteenth century when infectious diseases were the leading cause of death. If Covid makes 50/60 mila becomes the leading cause of death in Italy “. In the summer they will decrease “perhaps by a fifth”.
Rasi: “Omicron 4 and 5 real danger, we risk difficult autumn”
The European Medicines Agency Ema called for the sub-variants of Omicron BA.4 And BA.5. According to Guido Satinformer number one of the regulatory body and former advisor to General Francesco Paolo Figliuolo, last commissioner for the Covid emergency, “the danger is real. The studies conducted in South Africa – he said in an interview with The print – indicate that the two sub variants have a competitive advantage, otherwise they would not have taken the place of the original version of Omicron. And as we should have learned by now from the other mutated versions of the virus, if there are more contagious, within a few weeks they arrive. The summer could slow it down, but then we could find ourselves facing the third problematic autumn of the pandemic era “.
The news on Covid-19 today, Saturday 7 May
The Covid-19 emergency continues in Italy and in the world. In our second country the latest bulletin 43,947 cases and 125 deaths were recorded. Hospitalization is decreasing, rate of positivity stable at 14.5%. Hospital situation improving also in the last weekly monitoring of the ISS. Here is the region by region detail of the infections:
- Lombardy: +5.747
- Veneto: +4.464
- Campania: +5.009
- Emilia Romagna: +3.595
- Lazio: + 3.807
- Piedmont: +2.513
- Tuscany: +2.234
- Sicily: +3,000
- Puglia: +3.109
- Liguria: +1.134
- Brands: +1.611
- Friuli-Venezia Giulia: +763
- Abruzzo: +1.657
- Calabria: +1.589
- Umbria: +926
- PA Bolzano: +300
- Sardinia: +1.264
- PA Trento: +303
- Basilicata: +492
- Molise: +344
- Aosta Valley: +86
Coming in the autumn likely vaccine against all variants. Rasi (Ex Ema): “Omicron 4 and 5 real danger, we risk a difficult autumn “. In the world 516,781,079 infections and 6,249,649 deaths. But according to the WHO the direct deaths in two years would be between 13 and 16 million. Green Pass for one year: it will be valid until June 2023.