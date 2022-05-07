Unvaccinated mortality 8 times higher than with booster

The latest news in real time on Covid in Italy and in the world updates today, Saturday 7 May 2022. In yesterday’s bulletin 43,947 cases and 125 deaths, positive rate stable at 14.5%. The intensive care employment rate drops to 3.7% (-0.1%) and that in medical areas nationwide drops to 14.5%, according to the latest ISS weekly monitoring. Extended report: “Covid reinfections rise to 5%, almost 400 thousand since August”. New vaccine hypothesis against all variants in September. Rasi (formerly Ema): “Omicron 4 and 5 real danger, we risk difficult autumn”.

In the world 516,781,079 infections and 6,249,649 deaths, which however according to the WHO could be three times more. Switch to Eurocamera the extension of the Green Pass for one year-

