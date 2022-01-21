Unvaccinated people over 50 fall below 2 million – Health

Unvaccinated people (except for those recovered) among the over 50 in Italy drop to 1.862.705: comparing last week’s report, they are 155.268 fewer in the last seven days when they were 2.017.973. In this category – subjected to the vaccination obligation for two weeks – the 50-59 range is the one with the highest percentage of people without any dose (848,871). In the 60-69 range there are 523,578 unvaccinated. Between 70 and 79 there are 322,787 while the over 80s are 167,469. The figure emerges from the latest government report.

Just over 300,000 (302,878) over 50s received the first dose of vaccine in Italy after the obligation came into force, taken on January 8th. The data emerges from the analysis of the weekly reports on the progress of the vaccination campaign. In the monitoring of January 7, the subjects discovered by the serum, in the age group over 50 years, were 2,165,583, while on January 14 they fell to 2,017,973. The weekly average is around 150 thousand doses, with a daily balance that is fixed at 20 thousand doses.