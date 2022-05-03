Unvaccinated teachers recovered from Covid: defaulting to obligation after 90 days. NOTE Usr Marche. Criticalities

Vaccination obligation and green pass. USR Marche, with note 9653, gives indications on the management of school staff with a green COVID-19 recovery certificate. We also report the FAQ of the Ministry and USR Veneto.

USR MARCHE NOTE

The USR Marche note states: “The school staff, who obtain the green certificate following recovery from Covid-19, will be in default of its obligations after 90 daysfrom the date of certification of positivity, in the event that he has not received any dose of vaccine or in the event that he has contracted the infection within 14 days of administering a dose of vaccine “.

It’s still: “On the other hand, in the case of personnel who have completed the primary vaccination cycle, the non-compliance with the vaccination obligation is configured after 120 days from the date of the positive diagnostic test. Once these terms have elapsed, the school staff will be considered in default and, if a teacher, will not be able to provide service in contact with the pupils, having to adopt a provision for employment in alternative jobs, with immediate effect “.

The USR Marche specifies that provisions that retroactively dispose of the legal situations of such teachers are not considered applicable..

“The provisions – specifies the USR again – originate from the combined provisions of paragraph 3 of art. 4-ter of Legislative Decree no. 44/2021 and by paragraph 5 of art. 4 of the same Legislative Decree 44/2021 together with the reading of the note from the Ministry of Health addressed to the federations of health workers which clarifies the interpretative doubts on the point. It is therefore specified that the SIDI system for verifying the vaccination obligation is already calibrated to this provision and therefore suitable for the determinations of competence of these schools “.

The Ministry also intervened yesterday on the subject but the FAQ did not mention 90/120 days nor is there any mention of the note from the Ministry of Health (intended for health professionals and not for school staff), and writes “Considering that the specific functionality of the information system of the Ministry of Education (SIDI) allows the school manager, or his / her delegate, to check the compliance with the vaccination obligation on a daily basis, in the event that the system releases a negative result, the Headmaster checks with the staff concerned whether there is a valid justification, and then proceeds according to the provisions of current legislation “.

It should be noted that, for the Ministry of Health, the validity of the green pass attributed to unvaccinated teachers recovered from Covid is, at the current state of the law, 6 months (180 days).

At this point, a more precise clarification by the Ministry of Education may be necessary.

Vaccination obligation also concerns the booster dose

Based on Legislative Decree no. 24 of 24 March 2022, the vaccination obligation for school staff remains until 15 June 2022. It continues to concern the primary vaccination cycle and the subsequent booster dose, in the terms of the individual vaccination plan.

The booster dose must be carried out within the terms of validity of the COVID-19 green certifications provided for by article 9, paragraph 3, of the decree-law of 22 April 2021, n. 52, converted by the law of 17 June 2021.

Sanction of 100 euros for non-compliance with the obligation

Non-fulfillment of the vaccination obligation involves the application of the sanctions pursuant to art. 4-sexies of the decree-law 44/2021 (pecuniary administrative sanction of 100 euros).

Who is excluded from the vaccination obligation

According to the dedicated ministerial note, the vaccination obligation is excluded only in case of ascertained danger to health, in relation to specific clinical conditions documented, certified by your general practitioner or by the vaccinator, in compliance with the circulars of the Ministry of Health regarding exemption from anti SARS-CoV vaccination- 2. In such cases, vaccination can be omitted or deferred.

Carrying out the work performance

Only for teaching and educational staff, art. 4-ter.2 of decree-law 44/2021, likewise introduced by decree-law 24 of March 24, 2022, also known as a detailed discipline with regard to the performance of the work performance.

In fact, in paragraph 2, it is foreseen that for teaching and educational staff “Vaccination is an essential requirement for the carrying out of educational activities in contact with pupils by the obliged parties”.

Failure to comply with the vaccination obligation “Requires the head teacher to use the defaulting teacher in support activities for the institution scholastic “.

Therefore, starting from 1 April 2022, the effects of the suspension measures for teaching and educational staff ceased but the staff has been used for normal classroom teaching only if they have fulfilled the vaccination obligation, while, in the event of persistent non-compliance, they have been replaced by a teacher with a fixed-term assignment.

The activities of unvaccinated school staff

The teaching and educational staff who do not comply with the vaccination obligation may be employed in the performance of all the other functions falling within their duties, such as, by way of example, the activities also of a collegial nature, planning, planning, research, evaluation, documentation, updating and training.

The teaching and educational staff who find themselves in this situation carry out a work performance equal to 36 hours per week.

Basic green pass

From May 1st, parents and all non-scholastic institutions will be able to access the school without showing the green certificate, which is expected until April 30th.

From 1 May also the obligation to possess and exhibit the basic green pass for school staff who does not comply with the vaccination obligation lapses.