Unvaccinated teachers return to school but their employment will not be 18 hours per week

From next Friday, April 1, all the school managers, teachers and ATA staff who had been suspended from service for not complying with the vaccination obligation will return to cross the door of their schools. For the teachers it will be a half-way back, in the sense that they will not be able to go back into the classrooms in contact with the students, but for them a return is expected with double the hours they usually had as holders of lower and upper secondary schools. Unvaccinated primary school teachers will most likely go from a 24-hour weekly schedule to a 36-hour one, with a one-third increase in working hours. Unvaccinated childhood teachers will be available for 36 hours a week, while they were usually required to do 25 hours a week.

Teacher temporarily unsuitable for teaching

To said personnel apply, until June 15, 2022 o up to the date of fulfillment of the vaccination obligation, the current regulatory and contractual provisions governing the work performance of the temporarily declared teaching and educational staff

unsuitable for teaching.

Not carrying out “didactic activities in contact with pupils”, it is believed, however, that school managers and ATA staff, even if they do not comply with the vaccination obligation and in any case without prejudice to this obligation, can be re-admitted to service from the date of entry into force of the aforementioned decree-law no. 24, and can normally be used for carrying out all ordinary activities.

If the tenured teacher is temporarily unsuitable but can perform other duties, he will be used, moving to a 36-hour service schedule as expected from article 8 of the CCNI Unsuitable uses of 25 June 2008, as administrative staff. This can only happen at the explicit request of the interested party.

For teaching and educational staff used in other tasks or temporarily unfit to carry out any work activity, the postponement of the trial period is orderedwhere the possible return to the specific duties does not allow to carry out the 120 days of teaching activity provided.

Some rights of unvaccinated teachers

From the moment in which unvaccinated teachers are treated as temporarily unsuitable for teaching and used for other tasks, they can ask to switch from full time to part time, as required byArticle 8, paragraph 4, of the CCNI of 25 June 2008.

The staff used pursuant to this contract retains the salary provided for the qualification of membership of the corresponding staff for an indefinite period. Therefore, a permanent contract teacher in salary class 28 will continue to receive the salary as a teacher according to his / her reference range.

The staff used in educational institutions, can access the ancillary salary and the institution fund referred to in art. 84 of the national collective bargaining agreement of 29 November 2007, on the basis of the criteria defined in the negotiation of the institution, compatibly with the new functions assigned to it.