Unvaccinated teachers, the Coordination recovered from Covid replies to USR Marche: “Those who are cured are not in default. The note is an abuse”

In response to the note 9653 of May 2 of the USR Marche “Indications for the management of school personnel with a green COVID-19 recovery certificate”, a letter from the Coordination of Committees Healed of Covid in which it is requested “to immediately revoke the provisions issued with the note 0009653 of 2 May 2022 and consequently invite the DS to order the immediate revocation, in self-defense, of the invitation to vaccination relating to recovered subjects or of the documents of ascertainment of the non-fulfillment issued “.

In the note of indications of USR Marche it is stated that “the school staff, who obtain the green certificate following recovery from Covid-19, will default on their obligations after 90 days, from the date of positive certification, in the event that they have not received any dose of vaccine or in the event that they have contracted the infection within 14 days of receiving a dose of the vaccine. Otherwise, in the case of personnel who have completed the primary vaccination cycle, the non-compliance with the vaccination obligation occurs after 120 days from the date of the positive diagnostic test. Once these terms have elapsed, the school staff will be considered in default and, if a teacher, will not be able to provide service in contact with the pupils, having to adopt a provision for employment in alternative jobs, with immediate effect.“.

We have reported some critical issues of the note that emerged in one of our articles. In essence, the provisions of the note of the Ministry of Education of 1 April 2022 were recalled: “In any case, for all access to school facilities is subject, until 30 April 2022, to the possession of the basic green pass and it is allowed, until 15 June 2022, too carrying out didactic activities in contact with pupils only for non-teaching and educational staff

non-compliant with the vaccination obligation, which therefore results in possession of a reinforced green pass, as well as subjects exempted from vaccination“. We also underlined that there is no mention to date of a validity date of the lower strengthened green pass, in schools, compared to all other sectors, as determined by the Ministry of Health.

On the issue of teachers not vaccinated but cured of Covid, the Ministry of Education intervened with a FAQ, without however referring to the days since the positivity was found:

For the recovered personnel, health caution measures connected to the infection require the postponement of the deadline for the administration of the vaccine for a period of time dependent on the vaccination history of the subject with previous SARS-CoV-2 infection.

At the end of the deferral period, the vaccination obligation is again effective, which remains for all personnel with an indefinite and fixed term until June 15, 2022. Considering that the specific functionality of the information system of the Ministry of Education (SIDI) allows the manager school, or his delegate, to check daily the fulfillment of the vaccination obligation, in the event that the system releases a negative result, the Headmaster checks with the staff concerned the possible existence of a valid justification, and then proceeds according to what required by current legislation.

Coordination recovered from Covid: the note is an abuse

In the letter from the Coordination of Committees Healed of Covid, addressed to USR Marche, further critical issues of the same note are highlighted. The Coordination, recalling the circulars of the Ministry of Health 8284 of 3 March 2021, n. 32884 of 22 July 2021, no. 56052 of December 6, 2021, underlines:

For those who have previously contracted the infection, according to the circulars of March 3, 2021 and July 21, 2021, for the purpose of completing the primary vaccination course, a single dose can be administered in a single dose.

timeframe from 3 months to 12 months with a recommendation for 6 months.

timeframe from 3 months to 12 months with a recommendation for 6 months. For those who are over 12 months after recovery and have not previously received any administration, it is recommended to carry out the complete vaccination cycle with the administration of 2 doses as soon as possible (Circular Ministry of Health 6 December 2021).

For those who have contracted the disease after the first dose, the interval is at least 5 months from the diagnosis of infection (Ministry of Health Circular 6 December 2021).

For those who have contracted the disease within the 14th day from the administration of the first vaccine dose, the interval is 6 months from the diagnosis of infection (Ministry of Health Circular 6 December 2021).

For those who have contracted the disease after the second dose, the interval for doing the booster dose is recommended in a minimum of 5 months in the Ministry of Health Circular of 6 December 2021, which then fell at the time of maximum diffusion of variant B.1.1 .529 (Omicron), with the Circular of the Ministry of Health of 24 December 2021, for a minimum of 4 months.

That is to say, “none of the aforementioned Circulars establishes any mandatory or prescriptive indication towards the recovered in the terms indicated in the note that is found“. On the other hand, “lo same Ministry of Education legitimizes and allows the

work performance and the carrying out of educational activities in contact with pupils for staff who are in possession of a reinforced Green pass, which is known, is obtained by vaccination or recovery“.

Reporting the content of the latest MI FAQ, the Coordination underlines that “it is the same Ministry of Education that invites school administrators to be cautious“.

“Being healed has constituted and constitutes (on the whole national scholastic panorama) an element that absolutely cannot place the teacher in the bed of non-compliant subjects. It follows that the act adopted by your office is not only contra legem but constitutes an act contrary to the same indications provided and constitutes a clear abuse.“, Concludes the Coordination.