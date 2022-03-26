Unvaccinated teachers will be able to go back to school, but without teaching

In the decree for overcoming the emergency measures against the pandemic, published Friday in the Official Gazette, there is a significant novelty regarding the school: from 1 April unvaccinated teachers will be able to return to school and receive their salary without teaching.

The vaccination obligation for all school staff – both teaching and administrative and technical – was introduced on 15 December last and will remain in force until 15 June, but only teachers who are not vaccinated will be allowed to return to school from 1 April. not to the rest of the school staff.

According to the rules approved in the decree, the principals will not be able to prevent unvaccinated teachers from entering the school, as had happened up to now. Teachers will be able to return to the workplace, and therefore receive their salary, but not be in contact with students because, as specified in article 4 of the decree, “vaccination is an essential requirement for carrying out educational activities in contact with pupils”. In other words, principals will have to find new jobs that do not involve contact between unvaccinated students and teachers.

Article 8 of the same decree confirmed that the vaccination obligation for school staff will remain until June 15 for all state, peer, vocational training schools and also in so-called adult learning centers.

Controls will not change either: school staff will have to prove that they have received the coronavirus vaccination and non-compliant workers will be asked to provide documentation certifying any exemption or a booking receipt for the administration.

According to the data released by Sole 24 Ore, who had access to the technical report of the decree made in view of the approval by the State General Accounting Office, in all of Italy as of 23 March there were 3,812 unvaccinated teachers. Of these, 2,677 permanent and 1,135 non-permanent. Considering these rather precise estimates, the decree has allocated 29 million for the replacement of unvaccinated teachers until the end of the school year, that is, until June 30th. Even if the teachers will be able to return to school, in fact, they will have to be replaced by a substitute teacher until the end of the lessons.

