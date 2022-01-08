unveiled a new image from the film with Eddie Redmayne [FOTO]

After months of waiting, and controversy related to Johnny Depp’s recast, Fantastic Beasts – Dumbledore’s Secrets is finally ready to hit theaters. The third feature film dedicated to the spin-off saga of Harry Potter will be offered to fans on April 13, 2022.

Obviously there is great expectation from the public, curious to find out not only how Mads Mikkelsen will be in the role of Gellert Grindelwald, but also how the great battle between the latter and Newt Scaramander. The new film will therefore be set in the 1930s, several years after the events narrated in the second chapter and should lead to the heart of the villain’s past.

So while the fans are waiting to continue dreaming thanks to one of the most popular fantasy sagas of recent years, in these hours a new image related to the third chapter of the franchise has been released. This is a frame from the film in which the character played by Eddie Redmayne appears alongside his brother Theseus, already introduced in The crimes of Grindelwald.

We also remind you that in the cast will be present, in addition to the stars already mentioned, too Jude Law, Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Jessica Williams And Katherine Waterston (respectively in the roles of Albus Dumbledore, Credence Barebone, Jacob Kowalski, Queenie Goldstein, Eulalie Hicks and Tina Goldstein). Below you will find the synopsis of the film which, as anticipated, will arrive in Italian cinemas on April 13.

Professor Albus Dumbledore knows that the powerful dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald is intent on taking over the wizarding world. Unable to stop him on his own, Dumbledore entrusts the magizoologist Newt Scamander with the task of leading a fearless team of wizards, witches and a brave Muggle confectioner on a dangerous mission, where they meet old and new creatures and clash with the growing legion. of followers of Grindelwald. With such a high stakes, how long can Dumbledore be on the sidelines?

