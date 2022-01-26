unveiled all the combinations of memory and PRICES in Euro – Andrea Galeazzi

After months of leak on design, specifications and presence or not of S-Pen and influence of the Note series, a few weeks after the launch could only arrive one last information: the price!

Whoever said S22 series was to be cheaper, didn’t think of Covid, parts shortages and inflation. Actual official EURO prices:

S22 8 / 128GB = 849

S22 8 / 256GB = 899

S22 + 8 / 128GB = 1049

S22 + 8 / 256GB = 1099

S22 Ultra 8 / 128GB = 1249

S22 Ultra 12 / 256GB = 1349

S22 Ultra 12 / 512GB = 1449 pic.twitter.com/QRnfrhkzTz – Roland Quandt (@rquandt) January 22, 2022

The prices you share through this tweet, with S22 which starts from 849 euros, S22 + from 1049 And S22 Ultra from 1249, they seem credible enough but there are also a couple of not-so-convincing things. We are talking in particular of S22 Ultra which starts from the 8GB RAM cut while its predecessors started from 12GB and reached 16GB, which S22 in this case does not do.

In the meantime, there is also good news, the Exynos 2200 that it will surely equip S22 and S22 + in their European versions it seems to beat the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in numerous tests, especially as regards the GPU, which we remember is based on architecture AMD RDNA2, the same that with its arrival on the next gen consoles has allowed the arrival of ray tracing on consoles and which should now allow it on mobile.

Then, there is S22 Ultra, which will now officially collect the legacy of the Note series and will be equipped with S-Pen with its slot and with the digitizer most advanced ever for the Note series, here is also the video shared by Samsung to anticipate the event.

No official date yet, but the most popular is always that of February 9. The unpacked is approaching!