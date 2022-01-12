unveiled images in Brazil

The Jeep house of the Stellantis Group, after various previews relating to the restyling of its Renegade, has finally unveiled the first images, which come from the Brazilian branch of the brand. The one in progress is the second update of the car, the previous one is dated 2018.

And so in the video teaser just published we can see what the 2022 edition of the Renegade will be like; the House has made different changes both inside and outside the car, it is likely that a new engine will also be added to the range. But we await all the updates from Jeep.

The changes made to the new Jeep Renegade for 2022

In the teaser video of the New Jeep Renegade, published in recent days by the Brazilian branch of the brand, it is possible to see the car in its entirety. The House shows some of the changes that have been made to the design inside and out. In the previous video (this is in fact the second published), in which the vehicle was still camouflaged, the focus was on its Trail Rated off-road capability, the highest in the segment.

Among the design changes are a new grille and new LED taillights. The 2022 model will also feature a new steering wheel and a new Full Digital instrument cluster. The video begins with the image of the T270 4 × 4 badge, which reinforces the message that the model is now equipped with the new engine (in Brazil, the T270). Pictures of the car in action are then shown, demonstrating the model’s excellent performance.

Subsequently all the details and some of the innovations introduced by the House begin to appear, such as the new grille and the new headlights with DRL (Daytime Running Light) in motion with arrow function. We also see a scene showing the New Jeep Renegade traveling fearlessly through an off-road route, and later images of the dashboard with multimedia screen, in addition to the new and modern three-spoke steering wheel, taken from the sister Jeep Compass.

The faceplate has been updated and in the new Renegade version it is more three-dimensional, with the seven elements in evidence. The front fascia features renewed air intakes and a redesigned protection plate, with colored elements that recall the tone of the bodywork. Also the alloy wheels have a new design, completely unpublished. In the images we see the orange shade chosen for the bodywork, in contrast to the black roof.

The new Jeep Renegade in Europe

Despite the various advances that speak of the Jeep Renegade update also in Europe (which arrives after the special version launched last June), at the moment we do not yet know when the update will arrive in the Old Continent. Renegade is the queen and leader among the best-selling compact SUVs also in 2021. In addition to the aesthetic restyling, the new model will also bring improvements in safety systems, on-board technology and performance. And it will continue to be an icon.

The European Jeep Renegade will have the same style as the Brazilian one but maybe it will come with the new 4-cylinder 1.5 (T5) FireFly engine instead of the current 1.3, in mild hybrid version (it could have 130 or 160 HP). We look forward to all the updates provided by the House and we await the launch of the brand new Renegade also in Europe.