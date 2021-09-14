unveiled the cast of the reboot. Here’s who will be in Will Smith’s place

All ready to call another yellow cab with your tried and tested whistle? Peacock TV has revealed in fact who are the actors chosen for the reboot of the cult series Will, The Prince of Bel-Air. It aired between 1990 and 1996 and launched the career of Will Smith.

The famous actor is one of the producers of the new series and it was he himself who told how this reboot will give a dramatic turn to history, focusing on more serious issues. Not for nothing, this new Bel-Air is based on a viral video made by Morgan Cooper, who reimagined the fun adventures starring Will and the family Banks but in a serious way. It will still chronicle Will’s journey from West Philadelphia to Bel-Air, but the tone of the series already confirmed for two seasons will be very different.

Now Peacock TV has revealed the faces of this reboot of the series. Taking Will Smith’s place will be Jabari Banks, as already announced in recent weeks. Together with him we will find Adrian Holmes (Arrow, The Boys) as new Uncle Phil, Olly Sholotan (Run Hide Fight) as the cousin Carlton Banks And Coco Jones (Let it Shine) will instead be Hilary Banks.

They complete the cast Cassandra Freeman from Atlanta like Vivian Banks, Akira Skbar (Captain Marvel) in the role of Ashley Banks e Jimmy Akginbola (In the Long Run) in those of the butler Geoffrey. Among the minor roles DJ Jazz Jeff will be played by Jordan L. Jones and Lisa instead gives Simone Joy Jones.

What do you think? Curious or skeptical of this new Fresh Prince of Bel-Air? Let us know in the comments.

Photo: MovieStills

