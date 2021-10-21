unveiled the first spectacular trailer of the film

After this morning’s leak, Sony officially showed the first Uncharted trailer, with Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg and Antonio Banderas

Finally here we are: after the video leaked this morning with a leak, Sony has decided to officially show the first trailer from Uncharted, the highly anticipated film about the famous Naughty Dog video game, with Tom Holland in the shoes of a young man Nathan Drake, Mark Wahlberg in those of Sully And Antonio Banderas.

The trailer shows us an in-depth first look at the protagonists, after photo shown in recent months, and what awaits us in the film: in essence, the film looks like Uncharted, but in the cinema, which should be understood as a compliment, and which perhaps is exactly what the director and production were aiming for.

Uncharted: here’s the first trailer

Those who have played the saga will be able to recognize some references already in the trailer, including the sequence action-packed onairplane crashing, taken from Uncharted 3.

The film had a troubled gestation to say the least, with many directors who first accepted and then left the job, so much so that at a certain point the fans feared that the project would never see the light. The usual referrals because of the covid were additional reasons for concern. Fortunately, in the end the film will be made, and the names are of the highest order.

Said of Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg and Antonio Banderas, the cast is completed by Sophia Taylor Ali And Tati Gabrielle, while the direction was entrusted to Ruben Fleischer, author of Zombieland And Venom, which will be joined by the production of Avi Arad, Charles Roven and Alex Gartner, with the story being written by Art Marcum and Matt Holloway.

Uncharted will tell an original story, set in the past and based on the work of Naughty Dog, with a release date set for February 18th: what do you expect from the film?