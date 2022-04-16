unveiled the health problem of the former gieffina

Rosalinda Cannavò is spending a day that is anything but easy to manage: the actress’s latest statement has blown everyone away

After the adventure undertaken last year at Big Brother Vip, Rosalinda Cannavò it is literally reborn. The beautiful actress, supported by her boyfriend Andrea Zenga, has chosen to throw herself headlong into a series of work projects that are enhancing her many talents.

If the Italian public had already learned to know and appreciate her as an actress, Cannavò amazed everyone by demonstrating that she also owns one marked talent in singing. As if that weren’t enough, Rosalinda is also at the helm of “Chi House“, A column launched by Alfonso Signorini’s magazine.

In the life of the singer, the days pass hastily and relentlessly. Only today, the actress has decided to carve out a space of time to update fans on her own health conditions. Nobody expected news of this kind.

Rosalinda Cannavò was “saved”: the health problem of the former gieffina revealed

In the daily life of Rosalinda Cannavò there does not seem to be a literal moment of peace. Zenga’s girlfriend, engaged in the promotion of her first single “Always ahead“, Must simultaneously deal with the registrations of”Chi House“.

Precisely this frenzy would seem to be the cause for which the former gieffina ends up overshadowing much more urgent issues, first and foremost the health. Today, however, Cannavò necessarily had to take action with respect to a problem that had been tormenting it for some time.

As usual, the singer did not fail to update fans on what happened to her. “Also made the dentist“- Rosalinda announced through an Instagram story -“Luckily it saved me two molars from bad tooth decay“.

A problem that is anything but worrying for Zenga’s girlfriend, but which, if it had not been resolved promptly, could have caused much more serious damage to the actress.

Rosalinda, therefore, also needs to carve out precious time to take care of herself. Health, as the former gieffina has stated several times, should never be underestimated.