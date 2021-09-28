News

unveiled the most pronounced word by the hero in the Marvel universe

captain america the most used word in marvel movies

8 years, 8 films and thousands of words: the experience of Chris Evans in the role of Captain America. From First Avenger (2011) a Avengers: Endgame (2019), the hero Marvel he has been the protagonist of many adventures and exciting moments for fans, not just action. Difficult to give a specific weight to the impact that the character and his words have had in the MCU, but there are those who are able to reveal exactly which was the most pronounced.

The instagram page accurate.mcu was born precisely for the purpose of providing fans with interesting anecdotes about the much loved one Marvel universe. Among the thousand curiosities, the one about which one stands out the most used word by Captain America in all his films: those of common speech such as “I” or “you” have been excluded from the list, but the answer is surprising.

In fact, it emerged that Cap’s most pronounced word is “Tony”. Do not Bucky, Sam or things like “shield” or even “America”, no, but a tribute to the Avengers who sacrificed himself for everyone at the end of the last great battle, Tony Stark aka Iron Man. The relationship between the two has always been strained and has definitely collapsed after the events of Civil War in which they clashed against each other and then moved away, but despite this “Tony” is the most used word.

Thinking back to their entire history, it gives the story of the two Marvel heroes an even more romantic and nostalgic tone, as both are out of the MCU. A surprise return of them, however, is not totally to be excluded: there are numerous rumors that claim that we will see again Chris Evans as Captain America and maybe even Robert Downey Jr., perhaps only as an artificial intelligence voice of Iron Heart.

Photo: Marvel Studios

Source: accurate.mcu

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED


D1SoftBallNews.com

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

