unveiled the names of the first super guests of the next edition starting in January 2022

You’ve Got Mail is one of the most successful programs conceived and directed by Maria De Filippi. Since 2000 the show tells the stories, dramas and emotions of ordinary people, thus managing to involve, like few others, the television audience. A little more than a month before the next edition, the race for names of the highly anticipated guests.

The new season of You’ve Got Mail: When it starts

Aired by 22 years old, for a total of 24 seasons, You’ve Got Mail is still on the crest of the wave and, with a share that reached 29.45% last year, it can be considered in all respects the “Sanremo Festival ” del Biscione.

The 25th edition of the people show it will start in January, probably Saturday 8, as always on Saturday in prime time on Canale 5. The new season should be set up in 9 episodes, until March.

Among the certainties within the cast there will obviously be Maria De Filippi and his postmen: Maurizio Zamboni, Marcello Mordino, Gianfranco Apicerni, Chiara Carcano And AndreaOffedi. Right now we are also talking about the first super guests who would have confirmed their presence.

The super guests of next season’s You’ve Got Mail

The race to make sure guests renowned international it would have started some time ago. They are the central focus of the program, an aspect that Maria De Filippi takes care of meticulously. After all, the public over the years has become accustomed to names of the caliber of Julia Roberts, Sean Penn, Alberto Sordi, Sophia Loren and Maria Carey just to name a few. It goes without saying that again this year there is a lot of excitement in the editorial office to guarantee its audience a unique show.

For the moment, according to the advances disclosed by Super TV Guide, among the confirmed there would be the Turkish actor Can Yaman and the famous presenter Paolo Bonolis.

For the magazine, the 2 would have even already recorded the clips that would see them as protagonists. It would be, for both, a return to the living room of De Filippi. Then came the news, given for certain by the weekly Who, of the presence of the Juventus player Leonardo Bonucci. For him too it would be a second time.

Guests a You’ve Got Mail: the characters in “maybe”

Nothing confirmed instead (but not denied) for the indiscretion that had been talked about a few months ago Sangiovanni and Giulia Stabile.

Former competitors of Friends could have a role in the upcoming season of You’ve Got Mail, although to date nothing is certain yet.

In all likelihood, others could be revealed in the coming weeks names to increase the curiosity of the public. An operation that perhaps, given the impressive numbers, would not even be necessary. The longest-running people show on Italian TV, which according to some should never have aired, is undoubtedly the most successful and loved work of Maria De Filippi.