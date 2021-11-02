unveiled the new Funko Pop dedicated to the film

Funko Pop previews four new characters related to Matrix Resurrections

With the Christmas holidays approaching and the upcoming release of Matrix Resurrections, Funko has already jumped on the merchandising bandwagon. The collectibles company has announced a new line of Funko Pop!

For the upcoming film starring Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, Funko highlights both new and returning characters from the sci-fi epic. The company originally released three figures of Neo, Agent Smith and the original Morpheus to celebrate the 1999 cult film. This is the first time, however, that a Trinity a Funko form is given, as is the new Neo figure which looks much closer to that of Keanu Reeves in John Wick. The collectibles are not yet on sale, but from reservations it turned out to be already sold-out, do not worry though, Funko has already warned that more pieces are in production! In the meantime, you can take a look at the new Funkos below:

Written and directed by Lana Wachowski, the cast of Matrix Resurrections is once again led by Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. With them are veterans Jada Pinkett Smith and Lambert Wilson and newcomers Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Morpheus, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Christina Ricci. The new plot of Matrix Resurrections doesn’t reveal much, but it does offer a glimpse into the development of Trinity and Neo’s relationship.

The release of Matrix Resurrections is set for January 1, 2022.

