unveiled the new logo and release date of Robert Zemeckis’ live-action with Tom Hanks

When the live-action on Pinocchio? Walt Disney has made official the new release date and the new logo!

We will have to wait a year to see Pinocchio, the live action of the famous tale by Carlo Collodi signed by the director Robert Zemeckis. During Disney + Day, Walt Disney has not only unveiled the new logo of the film, but also the new release date. Contrary to what was announced in recent months, Pinocchio will debut on Disney + no longer in early 2022 but in the fall.

Robert Zemeckis will not only direct the film, but he also co-wrote the script with Chris Weitz (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, About a Boy) and Simon Farnaby (Paddington 2). Alan Silvestri wrote with Glen Ballard the new songs for the film, albeit classics like When You Wish Upon a StarA star falls in the Italian version – will be present. Here is the new logo:

Pinocchio will be voiced by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth (Flora and Ulysses), Tom Hanks will be Geppetto, Luke Evans (The beauty and the Beast) will be the coachman, Joseph Gordon-Levitt will voice the Jiminy Cricket, Keegan-Michael Key will lend his voice to Honest John, aka the Fox, Cynthia Erivo will take on the role of the Blue Fairy, while Lorraine Bracco will voice the seagull Sofia, a totally new character .


