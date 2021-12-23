unveiled the new officially licensed board game

Bandai Namco and Steamforged Games officially present the project of Dark Souls Roleplaying Game, a new board game set in the soulslike dimension of FromSoftware’s action role-playing masterpiece.

Strengthened by the success achieved with the Kickstarter campaign and the sales of Dark Souls The Board Game, the boys of Steamforged Games thus decide to re-immerse themselves in the dark atmospheres of the blockbuster RPG by Hidetaka Miyazaki to create a new officially licensed board game.

The teaser packaged under the aegis of Bandai Namco offers the Steamforged team the opportunity to point out the differences between the new tabletop and the previous board game. The original Dark Souls Board Game proposed a dungeon crawling experience to be lived strictly in cooperative, while the new Roleplaying Game, as suggested by the name of the project, it will be strongly role-playing.

We therefore hope to receive more detailed information on the RPG mechanics and the contents of this Roleplaying Game as soon as possible. In the meantime, we leave you in the company of the teaser trailer of the new board game and, in case you missed it, of our review of Dark Souls The Board Game by Marco Meina.