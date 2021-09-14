unveiled the new stories of the hero of Robert Downey jr. in the MCU?

Not much is known about it yet What If…?, the first animated series of Marvel Studios. Recently, however, a set from LEGO may have revealed some plot implications of the product, especially as regards the narrative arc relating to the character of Iron Man.

Based on the classic Marvel Comics What If…?, Marvel Studios’ first foray into animation will see each episode show a different outcome linked to the main events of theMCU, probably through the lens of those “annoying” divergent timelines (for example the first episode will answer the question “What if Peggy Carter took the serum instead of Steve Rogers? “). The answer will see a super powerful agent in action with the voice of Hayley Atwell and, presumably, the 98-pound Steve with the voice of Chris Evans who becomes the first Iron Man thanks to Howard Stark.

To keep the series linked will be Jeffrey Wright in the role of Uatu the Observer, the host of What If…? comic and viewer guide in the strangest of the Marvel series for the Disney + streaming service. In the LEGO set relating to Stark we were referring to, however, we see the character who, equipped with a cosmic version of theHulkbuster armor, it ended up Sakaar, the planet seen in Thor: Ragnarok and on which the Great teacher interpreted by Jeff Goldblum.

It had been the actor de The fly, speaking to Buzzfeed, to allude to the recordings of an episode starring Iron Man, even if the presence of Robert Downey jr. was later denied by “Individual aware of the situation”, as reported by The Wrap.

In the meantime, we just have to take a look at the set (it is not yet known when and if it will be available for purchase) to get an idea and, at best for MCU fans, hope for a animated appearance of the beloved superhero.

HERE THE LEGO SET ON WHAT IF…?

Loading... Advertisements

What do you think? Let us know, as always, in the comments!

Photo: Marvel Studios

Source: ComicBook

Read also: Avengers, Iron Man shouldn’t have died using the Infinity Gauntlet: here’s why

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED