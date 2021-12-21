unveiled the plot of the canceled film with Andrew Garfield

Here’s how Sony would bring Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man back to the screen!

Before the Marvel Cinematic Universe was created with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, there was the dilogy of The Amazing Spider-Man starring Andrew Garfield. Reboot of the famous Sam Raimi trilogy with Tobey Maguire, The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) sees the hero battle the villain Lizard (Rhys Ifans) while, for the sequel (2014), Electro (Jamie Foxx) and Green Goblin (Dane DeHaan) have made their entrance on the big screen. As it had already happened for Spider-Man 4 by Raimi, slated for 2011, Sony has discarded The Amazing Spider-Man 3 in favor of another reboot, introducing Spidey into the MCU with Captain America: Civil War (2016).

After the 2012 Marvel Studios blockbuster, The Avengers, Sony wished that The Amazing Spider-Man 2 was the springboard for Spider-Verse by Sony Pictures. The third film starring Andrew Garfield was scheduled for release in theaters on June 10, 2016, followed by the fourth installment in 2018. The spin-offs on Venom and Sinister Six, with Gustav Fiers, aka The Gentleman, were also included. (Michael Massee), who would act as some sort of dark Nick Fury, recruiting Spider-Man’s various enemies for a team. As we all know, the sequels of TASM have never seen the light and the fault is attributable to the flop at the box office of the second film.

Before Sony made its deal with Disney-Marvel in 2015, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 it brought on a plot suitable for generating various other films, but those plans went up in smoke. Some comic book characters like Felicia Hardy (Felicity Jones), aka the future Black Cat, and Alistair Smythe (BJ Novak) have appeared in supporting roles. Russian gangster Aleksei Sytsevich (Paul Giamatti), who becomes Rhino in the final moments of the film, was supposed to return to join the Sinister Six, along with Doctor Octopus and Vulture. Norman Osborn (Chris Cooper), who died of a genetic disease, was also expected to return as the Green Goblin. A deleted post-credits scene, in fact, revealed that Oscorp had kept Osborn alive thanks to cryogenics. Another deleted scene would show Richard Parker (Campbell Scott), Peter’s father scientist, returned to life to console his son after the death of his beloved Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone).

It was the actor Dennis Leary, interpreter of Gwen’s father, to reveal the plot of the third film: “For the 3 there was the idea that Spider-Man would have been able to create a formula that would bring people back to life. So I, Captain George Stacy, would have come back stronger than before “. This excerpt is from a 2015 interview for IGN. In 2017, director Marc Webb revealed that the third film of The Amazing Spider-Man he was supposed to cross paths with the Sinister Six spin-off, with Cooper reprising the role of Green Goblin. “His head had been frozen and he would be brought back to life. Then we had that character called The Gentleman… We had some ideas on how to do it, but I think maybe we were thinking too far when we started building those things. “. Webb confirmed that Osborn “He would have been the main villain”, taking the place of his son Harry (DeHaan). “He was about to come out and lead the Sinister Six. We also talked about including Vulture, actually. “

Some of these plans eventually materialized, in the MCU and with the face of Tom Holland! A Spider-Man rookie countered the Vulture (Michael Keaton) in Spider-Man: Homecoming of 2017 and Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) leads a team of villains from other universes in Spider-Man: No Way Home, currently in cinemas.