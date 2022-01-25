unveiled the program of additional post-launch content – Nerd4.life

Techland unveiled the program of the post-launch add-on content from Dying Light 2: Stay Human through a single illustration, which at the moment indicates the expected additions until June 2022, but these are then destined to continue even thereafter.

In fact, we have seen the developers announce post-launch support for Dying Light 2: Stay Human even 5 years long, so there will be a way to return to the subject with more information in the near future, but in the meantime we already have a precise outline of what it is. expected to arrive in the months immediately following its release on the market with the image shown below.

Dying Light 2, the post-launch add-on content infographic

The infographic indicates that the former Free DLC for Dying Light 2 are scheduled between February and March 2022, dedicated to in-game factions.

Thereafter, between March and April there will be a series of events with the infected mutated, as well as the first set of additional challenges to apply to the standard content of the game. Later, around June 2022, it will be time for the first DLC on the story, which will come after the second set of challenges scheduled for May. We are still in the middle of the first year of release, so more information will be released later.

As also reiterated in the image, in the 5 years of support new story elements are expected, including a second DLC that expands the plot, as well as new weapons, new enemies, stories, events and more. There will also be paid DLCs, reportedly. Just today, Techland released a second video on Dying Light 2’s graphics modes, in this case on Xbox.