unveiled the release date of his superhero movie, Samaritan

The public will have to wait a little longer to see Samaritan, the new cinecomic with Sylvester Stallone directed by the very interesting director Julius Avery, already behind Olverlord’s pulp success.

The release date of the film was in fact set for August 26, 2022, therefore over a year from now: the film, which sees Stallone in the role of an elderly superhero who lives like a hermit after suffering a heavy defeat years earlier, was initially supposed to come out this summer, but due to current circumstances that rocked the Hollywood industry from the ground up, producers were forced to postpone.

The film is produced by Sylvester Stallone and by Braden Aftergood and was written by Bragi F. Schut: the plot tells the story of a young boy who sets out in search of a mythical superhero that the whole world – except the protagonist – considers dead after an epic battle occurred twenty ‘years ago. The actor of Euphoria and young boxing prodigy Javon “Wanna” Walton will star alongside Stallone, while the cast consists of HBO comedy star Martin Starr Silicon Valley, Pilou Asbæk, best known for his role as Euron Greyjoy in game of Thrones, Dascha Polanco, who played Dayanara Diaz in Orange is the New Black of Netflix, and finally the star of Ender’s Game And The Kings of Summer Moises Arias. Filming on Samaritan wrapped in November 2020.

What are your expectations? Tell us in the comments.

