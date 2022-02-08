unveiled the speech to Egypt after the African Cup

Seven Triumphs in Africa Cup of Nations they are not canceled but there is great disappointment in Egypt, after the defeat in the final against Senegal who instead won their first, historic trophy. Among the most disappointed Momo Salah, which dissolved in tears already on the pitch. Back in the locker room, the captain of the Pharaohs gave a passionate speech in protest against the comrades of National. L’Egypt he lost on penalties, after not even extra time had managed to break the deadlock, stopped at 120 minutes at 0-0. Salah should have taken the fifth penalty but never got a chance to show up on the spot after his Liverpool team-mate Sadio Mane decided the game by scoring Senegal’s fifth penalty.