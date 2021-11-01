unveiled the “Streets” map of multiplayer in video – Nerd4.life

Halo Infinite reveals itself in another fragment of its substantial sector multiplayer with a new map shown exclusively to IGN, who posted a video about it: it’s about “Streets”, an Arena-type map designed for multiplayer battles with mixed characteristics.

Streets is a rather small arena map compared to others, characterized by an asymmetrical shape and set in New Mombasa, at night. Even in terms of style and atmosphere, it is therefore quite different from the other maps that have been seen so far for the multiplayer of Halo Infinite and is quite reminiscent of Halo 3: ODST on this front.

As reported by Ryan McCaffrey, who had the opportunity to try the map, this is characterized by many small special touches such as advertisements, shops, alleys and even arcade machines near which it is possible to hear a stylized version with the classic Halo theme, in MIDI style.

Given its conformation, which prefers tighter spaces, in Streets the clashes take place on foot and often at short range, with rapid movements between the different parts of the map, also being asymmetrical it is less inclined to modes such as Capture the flag, of course.

During the meeting with the developers, 343 Industries also reported that there are at least two other maps for the Big Team Battle mode that have not yet been shown, namely Deadlock and High Power: the first seems to be characterized by a scenario of “dramatic” tones, with a very particular atmosphere.

High Power was originally intended as a dress rehearsal for Big Team Battle, as reported by Tom French of 343 Industries to IGN, but was then progressively modified until it is part of the actual multiplayer content of Halo Infinite.

In the meantime, a possible bundle with early access and 4 upcoming DLCs has emerged right now, based on findings made on the Xbox Store, after seeing the campaign trailer.