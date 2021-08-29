unveiled the title and the first scenes, Keanu Reeves has a John Wick look!

The Warner Bros. panel at CinemaCon 2021 was full of surprises but Matrix 4, the new film in the saga with Keanu Reeves, stole the show with the unveiling of the long-awaited official title and also the first trailer.

The new film in the saga will be titled “The Matrix Resurrections”, confirming the title that had already leaked earlier. Additionally, The Hollywood Reporter’s Aaron Couch, who was present at the event, also unveiled on Twitter that Warner Bros. has unveiled some preview footage. As you can see in the post below, Couch revealed what he saw by writing: “Guys, I don’t even know where to start with The Matrix. Wow! It’s called The Matrix: Resurrections. Thomas Anderson is in therapy, and he has forgotten what the Matrix is. Meet Trinity at a coffee shop. The two don’t remember each other ... “.

Furthermore, it also appears that Keanu Reeves will look similar to John Wick. In another tweet, CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell added: “In the Matrix 4 footage (VERY SHORT) Neo had long hair and beard, John Wick style“.

Matrix Resurrections will also see the return of Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe, Lambert Wilson as The Merovingian and Daniel Bernhardt as Agent Johnson. Among the new entries Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who could be a young Morpheus, and then Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Priyanka Chopra and Christina Ricci. The release date is set for next December 22nd.