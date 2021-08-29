News

unveiled the title and the first scenes, Keanu Reeves has a John Wick look!

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The Warner Bros. panel at CinemaCon 2021 was full of surprises but Matrix 4, the new film in the saga with Keanu Reeves, stole the show with the unveiling of the long-awaited official title and also the first trailer.

The new film in the saga will be titled “The Matrix Resurrections”, confirming the title that had already leaked earlier. Additionally, The Hollywood Reporter’s Aaron Couch, who was present at the event, also unveiled on Twitter that Warner Bros. has unveiled some preview footage. As you can see in the post below, Couch revealed what he saw by writing: “Guys, I don’t even know where to start with The Matrix. Wow! It’s called The Matrix: Resurrections. Thomas Anderson is in therapy, and he has forgotten what the Matrix is. Meet Trinity at a coffee shop. The two don’t remember each other ... “.

Furthermore, it also appears that Keanu Reeves will look similar to John Wick. In another tweet, CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell added: “In the Matrix 4 footage (VERY SHORT) Neo had long hair and beard, John Wick style“.

Loading...
Advertisements

Matrix Resurrections will also see the return of Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe, Lambert Wilson as The Merovingian and Daniel Bernhardt as Agent Johnson. Among the new entries Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who could be a young Morpheus, and then Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Priyanka Chopra and Christina Ricci. The release date is set for next December 22nd.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

810
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
798
News

15 Books to Save the Planet
787
News

Three promising projects under construction on Polkadot
629
News

Stellar XLM in the wake of Ripple while waiting for MoneyGram …
615
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
594
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
559
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
529
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
422
News

Cardano (ADA) enters the next phase Alonzo Testnet, invites hundreds of “Crypto Insider” testers
402
News

that’s why the cryptocurrency got up yesterday!
To Top